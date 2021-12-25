COVID-19 makes Biden White House First Christmas less fun

WASHINGTON (AP) Long self, shrimp cocktail and animal-shaped sugar cookies.

It has been a less joyful holiday scene at the White House this year under the shadow of COVID-19. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have replaced the stuffy holidays and buffet tables of the past with open houses without food, face masks and tests for the unvaccinated.

Beyond the impact on Biden’s first Christmas in office, the virus and its variants placed mostly kibbutzim across the White House social scene for 2021, starting with an inauguration that placed flags instead of people at the National Center.

“I think it was very difficult with them,” said Philip Dufour, who was Vice President Al Gore’s social secretary. He noted that many events were not held as the president and first lady did more on Zoom.

Major social events removed from the calendar included the White House ball for the country’s governors and the spinning of Easter eggs, the second year in a row that the spring ritual is canceled.

The Democratic president also did not toast with a foreign counterpart at a grand state dinner at the White House because he has not yet invited a world leader on a state visit. In fact, months passed before Biden was able to welcome a foreign leader to the Oval Office for even lower-level talks.

However, the White House managed to realize some events despite the pandemic, such as the signing of bills and the Medal of Honor ceremonies. The Bidens also hosted large receptions for Hanukkahand for renowned artists from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

But the biggest hit of the pandemic calendar came at Christmas, forcing the White House to repair its fun holiday and shorten the guest list.

Anyone who knows the Bidens knows how much they love to look forward to and celebrate the holidays, said Michael LaRosa, spokesman for the First Ladies, announcing a limited number of open houses for guests invited to ooh and aah over the Christmas trees and other decorations.

“It is disappointing that we can not expect as many people as the Bidens would like, but as we have done since day 1 of the Biden Administration, we will continue to implement strong COVID protocols, developed in consultation with our health advisors. public, LaRosa. tha.

Aside from fewer people passing through the open houses, thousands of other people did not see up close how Jill Biden decorated the White House corridors and public holiday rooms as public residence tours remain indefinitely waiting. .

The White House is never as beautiful as at Christmas. It’s just wonderful, said Jeremy Bernard, who oversaw holiday decorating and event planning as President Barack Obama’s social secretary. It is a shame that more people can not cross, but it is the reality of being in a pandemic.

Partly to make up for the lack of access, photos and an interactive tour of the decorations were uploaded to the White House website and the first lady posted on Twitter her own video describing the decor and theme in each of the rooms and public spaces.

She revived the long tradition that had expired under the previous administration of opening the executive residence for the PBS series, In Performance at the White House. A holiday-themed episode aired Tuesday night featuring Andrea Bocelli, Billy Porter, Norah Jones, The Jonas Brothers and others performing from various rooms in the White House.

The first lady also recorded a children’s tour of the White House featuring characters from PBS KIDS.

In pre-pandemic times, presidents and first ladies spent many December evenings on Christmas Eve organizing nearly two dozen parties and receptions, sometimes two a day, where they lined up for hours posing for photos with enthusiastic guests.

Adult eggs and drinks flowed freely, attendees piled up shrimp dinner dishes and cocktail dressing, and dessert tables offered biscuits decorated in the image of White House dogs, some of which were tucked into bags and pockets for home trips.

All of this was canceled this year.

Instead, Bidens invited groups of up to 100 people to open vacation homes, giving them half an hour instead of the usual two to visit the decorations on the ground and state floors. There was no food or drink. There were no photos with the Bidens either, who did not attend.

Guests had to verify their vaccination status before appearing, wear a face mask at all times on the White House premises, and practice social distancing. Anyone who had not been vaccinated had to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test performed within 48 hours of the event.

The final open houses were held this week.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Suggested on Twitter that the White House was guilty of hypocrisy with open houses and should not keep them at all.

The Biden White House decision to cancel their holiday party and instead hold open holiday runways, along with the Democrats’ tendency for the virtue signal, while creating gaps for themselves, Blackburn said in a written statement.

Jennifer Pickens, an event planner who wrote a book about Christmas at the White House, said holiday traditions can provide comfort and a sense of normalcy, and argued that the White House should continue to welcome visitors during the pandemic.

“Events may be smaller in scale and carried out safely, but they must continue,” she said in an email. Pickens said the White House is the House of Peoples, so people need to be there.

Dr. Leana Wen, the former health commissioner in Baltimore, said the open houses looked safe given the safety steps required by the White House and the lack of eating and drinking.

“This is exactly the right thing to do.”