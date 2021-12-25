Eldredge, Pahukoa lead Lunas after Na Alii | News, Sports, Work





Maui News Taylor Eldredge scored 24 points and Ledjan Pahukoa hit six three-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead the Lahainaluna High School girls basketball team to their first win of the Maui Interscholastic League season, 69-22 against King Kekaulike on Thursday. evening at Na Alii’s gym in Pukalani. Lunas led by 20 points after the first quarter and by 31 points in the half, during which Pahukoa had scored 17 points and Eldridge 15. Lahainaluna, who missed the season opener against Maui High on Tuesday after leading for most of the game, improved to 1-1. King Kekaulike fell to 0-3. LAHAINALUNA (1-1) Kale’a Asuela 0, Ledjan Pahukoa 20, Chaland Pahukoa 5, Juseana-Rae Delatori 1, Mary Pahukoa 1, Tavina Harris 5, Kiera Kaniho 6, Taylor Eldredge 24, Skylyn Fagarang-Alalem 7. KING KEKAULIKE (0-3) Taylnn Abreu 0, Jonnie Abreu 3, Kalena Akinaka 6, Keira Arcangel 0, Pu’ukani Hapakuka 0, Annalee Peters 4, Kailia Purdy 6, Ashanti Wong 3, Akira-Lei Tamayose 0. Monday 27 19 15 8–69 Kekaulike King 7 8 7 0–22 MAUI HIGH GIRLS 70, BALDWIN 23 BALDWIN (0-2) Aubree Gonzalez 4, Charlyn Maeflores 0, Penelope Tupou 4, Heather Neumann 4, Kanoa Gogue-Kahalekai 4, Ayshah Vea 7, Zenara Dattola 0, Alexandra Tupou Dela Vara 0. HIGH MAUI (3-0) Kayla Thornton 20, Leiana Thornton 8, Jordyn Luna 6, Jacy Anne Dela Cruz 4, Margie Ruiz-Sana 8, Kiana Manuel 9, Lyndee Sabas 9, Macy Fillazar 0, Abseydee Lizada 2, Michelle Garcia 0-4, Natekuahi Baldwin 4 6 11 2–23 Maui High 18 27 15 10–70 Parasezon Monday result Maui Prep boys 78, Saint Louis II 21 Tuesday result Maui Prep boys 66, Kaiser 56 Wednesday result Maui Prep boys 47, Campbell 27 MIL ranking DIVISION I WL Pct. GB High Maui 3 0 1,000 – Kamehameha Maui 2 0 1.000 12 Lahainaluna 1 1 .500 112 Baldwin 0 2 .000 212 King Kekaulike 0 3 .000 3 DIVISIONS II WL Pct. GB Hana 0 0000 – Lanai 0 0 000 – Molokai 0 0 000 – Seabury Room 0 0 000 – Thursday results Maui High 70, Baldwin 23 Lahainaluna 69, King Kekaulike 22 Tuesday Games Kamehameha Maui at Maui High, 19:00 Baldwin at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

