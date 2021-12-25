Queen Elizabeth pays homage to Prince Philip in the Christmas broadcast





The 95-year-old monarch has said that although Christmas was “a time of great happiness and joy for many people”, “it can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones”.

“This year, in particular, I understand why,” the Queen added.

The video message aired on Saturday opened with an excerpt of the Queen’s 1997 speech on the Golden Wedding Anniversary with the Duke of Edinburgh. A photo of the couple marking their 2007 diamond wedding anniversary appeared on a table in front of the Queen. In a further nod to her husband, the monarch wore the same sapphire chrysanthemum pin with which he was photographed during his honeymoon with Philip in 1947.

The Queen said that since the death of Prince Philip, she has received great comfort from the warmth and love of the many honors for his life and work from all over the world.

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and ability to take the fun out of any situation – were all irresistible. That devilish and demanding twinkle was just as bright at the end as when I first saw him,” the Queen added. . The Queen said that although the royal family misses Prince Philip, they know he would like them to have a holiday, adding that while Covid once again put a strain on Christmas celebrations this year, there are still many festive traditions that can be precious such as singing songs, decorating the tree, exchanging gifts. She added that passing on these traditions and values ​​from generation to generation is a “great source of happiness”. The Queen has canceled some of her Christmas plans this year because of Covid. She has not traveled to Sandringham for Christmas , as is the tradition, and instead was celebrating at Windsor Castle with her son Charles, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. The palace also canceled a pre-Christmas lunch that the monarch usually hosts for the extended family. While in Sandringham, the Queen usually attends Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the property. She is often accompanied by members of her extended family, who are traditionally greeted by lovers eager to see a picture of the royal family. This tradition has also diminished this year, with a handful of members of the royal family including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Edward and his family, first attending a service in Windsor. Later Saturday, Thames Valley Police said they arrested an armed intruder inside Windsor Castle territory around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police said “security processes” were triggered within moments of the man’s entry into the field and added that he did not enter any buildings. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spending Christmas day at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, a royal source told CNN on Thursday. They were joined by several members of the Middleton family. Surprising performance The Duchess of Cambridge surprised British television audiences with a piano performance during a special Christmas service that aired on TV on Christmas Eve. Kate climbed the piano as part of a special Christmas community event she hosted at Westminster Abbey in central London earlier this month. The evening of songs was led by the Duchess, who wanted to organize “a celebration of life in our communities and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us.” In a recorded message introducing the event, Kate said she wanted to thank those who have gone above and beyond to support their communities during the pandemic, celebrate the acts of kindness that have been witnessed across the country, and recognize others who may have struggled for the past two years. Within the service order, she reflected on the end of “another extraordinary year” and “previously unimaginable challenges” of the last 18 months. Participants in the Dec. 8 event were described as “unsung heroes” selected by community networks, charities and patronages of Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. A recording of the event, “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas” aired on the UK’s ITV network on Christmas Eve and included unprecedented footage of the Duchess playing the piano. Viewers knew the show would feature a series of celebrity appearances, with musical performances by singers Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis, and readings held by British Paralympian Kim Daybell and “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton, but Kate’s performance came as befasi. The Duchess appeared at Chapter House inside Westminster Abbey alongside Tom Walker playing “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.” Windsor clan members attended the festivities to offer their support for the Duchess’s big night, including Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, the Countess of Wessex and Zara, and Mike Tindall. Also a rare public appearance were Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, along with her siblings, James and Pippa.

