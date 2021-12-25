Cyber ​​Security and Technology Experts Provide Cyber ​​Security Tips for Camera Equipment





If you’ve got a new camera over the holidays, it’s good to know some cyber security tips to prevent cyber hackers. Tech experts ponder how to be safe from camera equipment this holiday season. Brennan Schmidt, a cybersecurity expert, advises people not to be tempted to link your gift online. Read more: The ‘cybercrime epidemic’ is unfolding amid the pandemic: Security expert “You need to take a few steps to spend a few minutes to save yourself from potentially dangerous consequences,” he said. One of the first things Schmidt suggests people do is go through the owner’s manual and change the default passwords. “Cybercriminals have those passwords and lists predefined and it makes it very easy for them to crack it,” Schmidt said. The story goes down the ad Some of the gifts with which people should be safe online are baby monitors, front doors and home cameras. Trends The girl was accidentally killed by LA police while in the dressing room of a clothing store

Provinces warn that record cases reported with COVID-19 are underestimated “Read the instruction manual, change the passwords, get things on the guest network,” he said. “If you want to get beyond that, use multi-factor certification. It sounds complicated, but it will definitely help you in the long run.” Read more: #GetCyberSafe with Marc Saltzman Earlier this month, technology expert Marc Saltzman shared tips for Global Halifax, saying people should have a PIN or passcode on their devices. “Better yet, use your face or fingerprint to identify yourself,” Saltzman said. “Be sure to enable time-out; it will only take a few seconds. “ Look and Schmidt AND Saltzman’s websites to see how you can be safer online.















6:09

#GetCyberSafe with Marc Saltzman





#GetCyberSafe with Marc Saltzman, December 3, 2021

