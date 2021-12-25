The Gambian commission recommends that former dictator Jammeh face trial





BANJUL, Gambia (AP) Former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh should be prosecuted for murder, torture and sexual violence, according to a new report by a truth, reconciliation and reparations commission set up after he left in exile five years ago. The long-awaited report recommends that a special international tribunal be set up to try Jammeh and others in West Africa but outside the Gambia. The report, which is based on eyewitness testimony for years, had already been submitted to President Adama Barrow, but his online post late Friday marked the first time the full findings were made public. Gambian Justice Minister Amadou Dawda Jallow said the government was committed to implementing the report but would not publish a document before May on how it plans to move forward. Reed Brody with the International Law Commission said he expected the pressure on the Gambian leader to increase now to provide justice without further delay to victims who have already waited five years, and in some cases much longer. There is still a lot to do, but I would not be surprised if we see Yahya Jammeh in court sooner rather than later, said Brody, who also played a key role in bringing former Chadian dictator Hissene Habre to trial in a special court. court in Senegal. Jammeh, who ruled the Gambia for 22 years, lost the 2016 presidential election but he refused to concede defeat to Barrow. He was eventually exiled to Equatorial Guinea amid threats of a regional military intervention to force him out of power. It remains unclear whether Equatorial Guinea authorities will extradite Jammeh if criminal charges are filed. Barrow, who eventually prevailed after the 2016 vote, was re-elected earlier this month. The truth commission was mandated to set an impartial historical record of abuses committed from July 1994 to January 2017, when Jammeh left the country. The more than two years of hearings that led to the report documented human rights abuses and atrocities that took place under Jammehs’s rule. Human rights groups say arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and curtailed executions became the hallmark of the regime. Evidence carried out by the perpetrators before the truth commission confirmed that several murders were committed in the direction of Jammeh. The truth commission report also said Jammeh had raped women including Fatou Jallow, who later testified before the truth commission and published a book earlier this year about her ordeal. Jammeh denies any wrongdoing.

