Bristol sees the addition of Deputy. | News, Sports, Work

BRISTOL – Commune trustees plan to meet early next year with Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department officials to see about getting a part-time deputy in Bristol to help combat growing vandalism and theft .
Trustee Ramon French said he spoke with the sheriff’s department, which indicated if a deputy would be in Bristol, an office area would be set up in the Bristol Fire Department.
“They can have an office at the fire station if they need to,” said French.
French said hiring a full-time deputy sheriff for a year is $ 90,000 for 40 hours; but divided into hours for eight hours per week is $ 18,166 and for 12 hours per week $ 27,000.
French said the sheriff’s department is trying to create zones in parts of the county with four proposed zones, with Bristol in Zone 1.
He said Mecca Township has a contract with the sheriff’s department and Bristol can come in with him to have that officer for eight hours a week, in alternating weeks.
French said an officer in the fire department could assist on-duty personnel.
“If the sheriff’s department vehicle is parked there, it could be an obstacle to speed, people would see the vehicle parked there ahead,” French said.
French said there are concerns about drug homes in the area and an increase in robberies, burglaries and burglaries in many communities.
The money for a deputy would be paid from the general fund.
French said a tax may have to be put on the ballot with a 0.25-mill to raise $ 15,000 a year and a 0.50-mill to raise $ 30,000
“We will discuss this at the beginning of the year and maybe put it on the ballot. We’ll see where residents might want to go with this. “This can be a favorable victory for everyone,” he said.
French said a public meeting on the issue could take place in early 2022.
In other businesses, Trustees recently recognized Trustee Doug Seemann for 16 years of service, from 2006 to date and chairman 2012 until today.
“I have been here for 39 years and I have gone through many trustees and various fiscal officials. And I must say Doug, you have been one of the brightest spots in Bristol history as a trusted city manager. said French, who gave him a Seemann plaque.
“You have been dedicated and you have shown the ability to do the job. You have been focused on the future and focused on the municipality. ”
Seemann said it has been a privilege to serve. He said he is proud that a new firefighting building was completed, as well as major road projects, such as Housel Craft Road and Mahan Denman Road.
Resident John Hickey said it has been a pleasure working with Seemann over the years through the local fire department and as a local resident.
“You’ve been a good trusted administrator and you’ve done a lot for our city,” Hickey said.
Also, trustee Mark Webb said a letter was sent to the owner of the Bristol Inn Bar at the intersection of 45th and 88th streets. The correspondence states that if property issues are not addressed by a response by January 1, plans will be to demolish the building in early February,
He said letters have been sent to the owners that they can request a public hearing on the matter. If there is no answer, the demolition will continue from February 1st.
