Students at Lake Chautauqua Offer Holiday Joy | News, Sports, Work





Students at Chautauqua Lake Central School have held food events, volunteered at the Mayville food pantry, raised money for families in need, and filled the halls with colorful holiday joys. “The generosity and goodwill that our students have shown over the last month has been extraordinary.” said Superintendent Josh Liddell. “The spirit of giving can be seen at every level of the classroom as our students have successfully led a series of heartfelt and heartfelt endeavors.” Those entering the elementary building are greeted with a festively decorated tree rainbow. Gifts under those trees are boxes filled with food gifts. Students donated just over 1,100 items to the Mayville Food Pantry. “The joy on the workers’ faces matched that of our students as they placed items under their tree every morning.” said Megan Lundgren, primary director. The elementary school plans to make the holiday service project an annual tradition to continue teaching students the importance of giving. The students also created compassionate projects that have been underway for weeks. Numerous student groups coordinated with each other to donate money, food, and gifts to the community. “Our students are caring members of the community, who have worked together to create a brighter celebration and through their giving have demonstrated the kind of compassion that makes our community special.” said Rachel Curtin, high school principal. The school’s Rotary Interact Club hosted a fundraising night and donated hundreds of dollars to the food pantry. Members of the girls basketball program and high school students volunteered in the pantry as well. Students helped unload food pallets from the WNY Food Pantry delivery service truck and then reserve shelves and refrigerators with new items. In addition, the Chautauqua Lake National Honor Society created a food and gift machine. Student President Lily Woodis reported that enough donations were raised to help 21 families (50 students) have a brighter Christmas this year with toys, games and clothes. The National Honor Society also organized a Penny Wars competition raising over $ 500 for a family in need. The eighth-grade Lake Chautauqua class participated in the collection of donations to the Mothers of the Blue Stars for their community service project this year. Blue Star Mothers work to make the lives of local troops serving overseas a little brighter this holiday season by collecting shoe box donations for military personnel serving overseas. “We are very proud of our wonderful staff, parents and students this Christmas season.” said Amy Webb, president and parent of the school board. “Our students have displayed many outstanding character traits and we like that they are making a difference in our community. The holidays are a time to give and reflect on what we should all be grateful for and I am very grateful for the kindness and compassion displayed by our district. ” The latest news of today and more in the inbox

