LEGADs strengthened international rule of law during the 50th historic BALTOPS iteration> US Navy JAG Corps> Navy JAG News





The Baltic Sea Operation (BALTOPS) is the largest annual series of exercises in the Baltic Sea. Its purpose is to improve training for participants, increase flexibility and interoperability, and demonstrate determination between Allied and Partner Forces in the defense of the Baltic Sea Region. First established in 1972, BALTOPS50 was the 50th iteration and ran from 2 to 18 June 2021. NATO Allies engaged in direct training activities including air defense, submarine warfare, deterrence naval and mine countermeasures operations. For the 50th historic repeat, sixteen NATO Nations and two Partner Nations participated with more than 40 naval units, 60 aircraft and approximately 4,000 personnel. A team of eleven legal advisers (LEGAD) from five countries, led by the U.S. Navy Cmdr. Louis Butler, NATO Naval Strike and Support Force (STRIKFORNATO), provided legal advice and advice throughout the BALTOPS50 from headquarters in Oeiras, Portugal, and command ships participating in the exercise. The LEGAD team included participants from Germany, Canada, Latvia, Portugal, and the United States (Major Robert Monroe, Maj. Blake Peltz, Capt. Brady Baxter, Lt. Nora Lopopolo, Lt. Michael Killius, and Lt. Scott McDonald). LEGADs are extremely important for successful military operations, advising commanders on complex and sensitive legal issues of maritime law, environmental law, international law, and enforcing engagement rules. “This 50th iteration of BALTOPS is a historic moment for the NATO Alliance and the Baltic Sea Region,” Butler said. “As we planned and executed BALTOPS50, we adapted the training scenario and exercise objectives to emphasize the importance of International Rule of Law for maintaining global peace and security. Through high-level training exercises, such as BALTOPS, and real-world operations, NATO and Partner Nations continue to exercise their rights under international law for safe and unrestricted navigation and flight in international waters. BALTOPS50 marked a range of important milestones, including the inclusion of the NATO Space Center, cyber warfare defense tactics, mine countermeasures, and the concept of the NATO Amphibious Leaders Expedition Symposium (NALES) for a Task Force Amphibians. Even the training scenario was brand new and specially adapted for BALTOPS. This year’s drill also marked the first integration of command and control functions between the headquarters of STRIKFORNATO, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and the Portuguese RGF Bunker. In light of the ongoing COVID pandemic, planners and participants took the necessary measures to ensure safety and health, both on shore and at sea. “This 50th BALTOPS continues to enhance NATO naval readiness, building the foundations for seamless interaction,” said Deputy Adm. Gene Black, commander of the US Sixth Fleet and STRIKFORNATO. “Although our ships, aircraft and commanders have changed over the last 50 BALTOPS, the exercise continues to adapt, ensuring our ability to provide collective protection in the Baltic Sea.” The BALTOPS50 was divided into two training phases: Combat Improvement Training and Force Integration Training (CET / FIT) and the final tactical training phase (TACEX). During the CET / FIT phase, ships and aircraft tested common tactics, techniques, and procedures according to a specific event plan, enabling them to operate together safely. The exercise culminated with the TACEX phase, during which forces shifted to “free play”, allowing commanders more discretion in executing their tactical plans. The TACEX phase is designed to better represent real-world operations. Regarding the participation of the Amphibious Task Force in BALTOPS50, adm. Robert Katz, commander of the Expedition 2 Strike Group, said: “The ESG and MEB staffs are fully integrated and have worked side by side as we have planned and executed complex combat. We have had an incredible time working in this region. “vital and in coordination with the Joint Forces and the military partners with whom we would not normally cross when working from our headquarters in Virginia.”

