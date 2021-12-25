NASA launches $ 10 billion James Webb Space Telescope to explore the earliest stars and galaxies

In a mission of more than two decades in preparation, NASA on Saturday launched the most expensive scientific probe ever built, a $ 10 billion telescope that will try to capture the light of the stars from the first galaxies to be born in The fiery Crucible of the Big Bang.

Billions over budget and years after the deadline, the James Webb Space Telescope finally went off the ground on Christmas day, launching rockets from the European Space Agency’s launch site in Kourou, French Guiana, at 7:20 a.m. EST over an Ariane rocket 5.

The European job booster, built by Arianespace as part of ESA’s contribution to the Webb project, made a spectacular holiday show, moving away from the jungle launch site on the northeast coast of South America through a cloudy sky.

Accelerating through the sound barrier 47 seconds after takeoff, the Ariane 5 quickly emerged from the thick bottom atmosphere, removing its two belt-driven solid fuel boosters.

A European Ariane 5 rocket thunders away from French Guiana holding NASA’s $ 10 billion James Webb Space Telescope on a historic flight to look back in time toward the east of the cosmos in the Big Bang. Arianespace



The first engine of the first phase with hydrogen fuel Vulcain 2 was shut down eight and a half minutes after launch and the flight continued for another 16 minutes with the power of the second cryogenic phase of the rocket.

Then, 27 minutes after launch, at an altitude of about 865 miles off the east coast of Africa, the James Webb Space Telescope was launched to fly on its own, connected from the outside at more than 21,000 mph.

“Go, Web!” A mission controller shouted as the team erupted in applause.

Still folded to fit inside the Ariane 5 nose cone, the observatory’s only solar panel, important to start recharging the spacecraft’s batteries, is placed on computer command about six minutes after separation. An impeller on board is scheduled to be launched Saturday evening to fine-tune the trajectory.

A camera in the upper Ariane 5 scene captures a view of the James Webb Space Telescope, slowly moving away moments after launch. With a flawless launch behind them, engineers at the Baltimore Space Telescope Science Institute will now focus on placing the telescope sunshade and main segmented mirror over the next two weeks. TV NASA



“This is a wonderful day, not just for America, for our European and Canadian partners, but it is a wonderful day for planet Earth,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, speaking from the Kennedy Space Center.

He praised the thousands of men and women who built and launched the telescope, saying “you have all been extraordinary and over three decades, you have produced this telescope that will now take us back in time.”

“It’s a time machine, it will take us back to the beginning of the universe,” he said. “We will discover incredible things we had never imagined.”

It will take the Webb a full month to reach its orbital parking spot one million miles from Earth on the far side of the moon’s orbit – known as Lagrangian Point 2 – where it can orbit the sun in gravitational step with the Earth, providing the cold and dark environment necessary for mission success.

The telescope is optimized to capture images of the first stars and galaxies that began to glow after the Big Bang, light that has been extending into the infrared part of the spectrum from the expansion of space itself over the last 13.8 billion years.

That light cannot be seen by the icon Hubble, which Webb will eventually replace. Hubble was designed to study the wavelengths of visible light, but it has nonetheless discovered galaxies dating back half a billion years of the Big Bang.

Webb should be able to push several hundred million years beyond that, revealing the light that began to come out when the universe was only 200 million years or so older. This is the era when the cosmos first emerged from the eastern hydrogen fog and starlight began to travel freely through space.

This combination of images shows the Hubble Space Telescope orbiting the Earth (left) and an illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope, which is designed to be 100 times more powerful. NASA through the AP



The long-awaited photos of babies in the universe are expected to shed revolutionary light on the formation and evolution of galaxies, supermassive black holes hidden in their hearts, and the life cycles of stars, from birth to the titanic supernova explosions that formed . most of the elements in the periodic table.

Closer to home, Webb will also study the atmospheres of planets orbiting nearby stars to characterize their habitableness and provide routine, up-to-date views of planets, moons, asteroids and comets in Earth’s solar system from Mars outside to in the remote Kuiper belt beyond Neptune.

Lagrange point 2 is far beyond the capabilities of any predictable astronaut repair crew, but it is an ideal place to reach the ultra-low temperatures needed to detect infrared emissions from the baby universe.

But orbit alone is not enough to cool Webb to 50 degrees or more above absolute zero.

Since the main telescope mirror is 21.3 feet wide and its four sensitive instruments to detect that weak heat, Webb must first unfold and lay out a sun cover the size of a tennis court to block the light and thermal emissions of the sun, earth and moon.

More than 100 electrically activated mechanisms, used to hold in place the five thin Capton layers as sunscreen hairs during the release vibration and the onset of weight loss, should all be perfectly opened in so that the membranes can be pulled into the boom as planned.

Next, each layer must be pulled and separated by motor cables passing through dozens of rolls.

If everything sounds complicated, it is. If that sounds extremely dangerous, it is.



“The sun shield is where there is so much risk of deployment because there are so many single point failures here, and it ‘s just complicated,” said Paul Geithner, deputy project manager.

“We have 107 small non-explosive activating devices, membrane release devices … This is where the risk of deployment lies because there are so many parts. They are simple mechanisms, but there are many of them and everyone has to work.”

The headscarf is expected to start on December 28 and if all goes well, the process will be completed by January 2.

Then comes the placement of the Webb main segmented mirror 21.3 feet wide, the largest ever built for an instrument in space. Like the sun visor, the mirror had to be folded to fit inside the cone of Ariane’s nose 5.

Starting about 10 days after release, six of the 18 hexagonal segments of the mirror, three on each side, will be folded and locked in place. Each segment can be tilted and tilted as needed to achieve a razor-sharp focus, a process that will take months to complete.

Throughout the setup and commissioning process, Webb will continue to cool slowly to reach the required operating temperature. If all goes well, the first scientific images are expected about six months after release.

“All of these single point failures, all of these deployment mechanisms have to go straight to make a telescope, there’s no halfway point,” said Mark McCaughrean, a senior science and exploration adviser with the Agency. European Space, in an interview with Spaceflight. Now.

“If the sun protection is only half distributed, the telescope never cools down, the instruments will not turn on. So this is the time of nerve breakdown, that first month. And after that, the five months of cooling and commissioning, and more after that we can start doing science. “