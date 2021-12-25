More than five thousand flights canceled or delayed due to Omicron increase





At least 5,700 flights were canceled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend and thousands more were delayed, a tracking website reported on Saturday, as the highly infectious version of Omicron brings holiday travel headaches to millions.

According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,500 flights were canceled across the globe on Christmas Day, including more than 870 originating from or departing from US airports, with about 4,200 delays as of 1430 GMT. On Friday, there were about 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays, while Sunday cancellations have already exceeded 800. Pilots, flight attendants and other employees have been called ill or have to be quarantined after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue and many other short-haul companies to cancel flights during one of the peak travel periods of the year. “Help @united the flight was canceled again. I want to go home for Christmas,” an angry traveler from the US state of Vermont wrote on Twitter early Saturday. Flightaware data showed that United canceled about 200 flights each day on Fridays and Saturdays, or 10 percent of those scheduled. A scuffle to redirect pilots and planes and reassign employees was taking place, but Omicron’s growth has overturned business. “The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people leading our operation,” United said in a statement Friday. “As a result, unfortunately we have had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport,” the airline said. Similarly, Delta canceled at least 280 flights on Saturday and was already canceling 64 on Sunday, saying it had “exhausted all options and resources – including changing routes and replacing aircraft and crews to cover flights.” planned “. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” the company said. The cancellations added to the pandemic disappointment for many eager to reunite with their families during the holidays, as last year’s Christmas was severely curtailed. Chinese airlines accounted for the largest number of cancellations, with China Eastern canceling 1,000 flights, over 20 percent of its scheduled flight on Friday and Saturday, and Air China also canceling about 20 percent of its scheduled departures. during the period. The increase in travel to the US was predicted ahead of Omicron According to estimates by the American Automobile Association, more than 109 million Americans were scheduled to travel by plane, train or car between December 23 and January 2, a 34 percent increase over last year. But most of these plans were made before the Omicron outbreak, which has become the dominant type in the United States, defeating several hospitals and health care workers. New York State announced Friday that it recorded 44,431 new positive daily tests for Covid, a new record. Fortunately, Omicron did not influence Santa’s travel plans, according to the North American Aerospace Protection Command (NORAD), which has followed St. Nick’s Christmas trip for six decades. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spoke with NORAD officials on Friday to ensure Father Christmas’s trip went smoothly. Biden then spoke to several American families via video-call to discuss the holiday. But the quiet moment worsened, exposing the country’s political divisions, when a father, whom Biden had just wished for the end-of-year holidays, offended him. The father replied “Merry Christmas” but continued with “Let’s go Brandon”, a phrase used by Donald Trump supporters as a euphemism for a derogatory remark against the current president. (AFP)

