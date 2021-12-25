All tennis stars for girls mirror | News, Sports, Work





FIRST TEAM Ella Jodon, sr., Hollidaysburg: Overview of the stars of the second team as a young man and honored as a second student… Player no. 2 singles for Hollidaysburg last three years… Went 12-1 in regular season in singles… 2021 District 6-3A doubles champion and honorable mention PIAA all-state… 2020 District 6-3A silver medal in doubles…. Helped the Golden Tigers win the District 6-3A team runner-up. Corinne Markovich, sr., Central Cambria: Twice in the Mirror of All-Star First Team and Second Team as Second Student District District 6 Class 2A Double Champion as Junior with Olivia Ratchford and Senior with Andie McCullough… District 6 2A singles silver medal as senior and semifinalist as junior… As a second student, won match no. 3 singles to lift Lady Devils to the D6 2A team title over Westmont Hilltop. Gretta Rhodes, Jr., Hollidaysburg: Three times Mirror’s first team stars… Player no. 1 singles for Hollidaysburg last three years roi Recorded a 13-1 regular season record in No. 1 singles… 2021 District 6-3A silver medalist and doubles champion…. 2021 honorable mention PIAA all-state… 2020 District 6-3A double silver medal…. Helped the Golden Tigers win the District 6-3A team runner-up this year. Emma Skelley, sr., Altoona: Overview of all second team stars as young, sophomores and first year… No. 2 singles player for Altoona as first and senior student… Went 10-3 at singles game this year Dist District 6 3A finalists with Morgan Stevens in 2019 and 2021 oi Helped Altoona win the District 6 3A team title as a second student and runner-up as a youngster. Morgan Stevens, Jr., Altoona: Three times Mirror’s first team stars… Player no. 1 singles for Altoona, setting a record 8-5… District 6 3A doubles finalist with Emma Skelley in 2019 and 2021… District 6 3A semifinalist for junior singles… Won the District 6 3A singles championship as a sophomore and was runner-up as a first year student… Helped Altoona win the District 6 3A team title as first year student and runner-up as second year student. SECOND TEAM Sophia Caputo, Jr., Altoona Andie McCullough, sr., Central Cambria Regan McKee, sof., Hollidaysburg Victoria Reese, sr., Tyrone Erin Talko, sr., Bishop Guilfoyle DEAR WEST Rachel Gallagher, Jr., Hollidaysburg Madison Hooper, sr., Bishop Guilfoyle Marisa Hooper, sr., Bishop Guilfoyle Tomi May, sr., Central Julia Ritchey, fr., Central Rachel Stricek, sr., Tyrone The latest news of today and more in the inbox

