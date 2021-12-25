International
How the global supply chain crisis unfolded this year
When the pandemic hit in early 2020, people and businesses were quickly forced to limit their activity, leading the global economy to a brief short-term but detrimental downturn.
As offices closed and factories stopped production, companies laid off mass workers, taking the energy of spending from the hands of the people. With fewer goods being produced and fewer people paying to spend, companies assumed demand would fall sharply. But a much more complicated situation unfolded, challenging the global supply chain.
By early 2020, the entire planet suddenly needed surgical masks and other protective equipment. Most of it was made in China, which produced half of all protective masks a year ago. As factories grew to meet the new demand, cargo ships distributed protective equipment across the globe, even in regions that do relatively little trade with China, such as West Africa.
Empty shipping containers piled up in many parts of the world. The result was a shortage of containers in the only country that needed them most: China.
China factories pumped goods in record volumes. Despite concerns that economic devastation would destroy costs, the pandemic simply changed demand: instead of eating out and attending events, Americans bought office furniture, electronics and kitchen appliances.
The pandemic has significantly accelerated the shift to online shopping, a trend that has been going on for years. From April to June 2020, with the spread of the first wave of the virus, Amazon sold 57% more items than a year ago.
Spending in the United States was also encouraged by government aid programs that sent checks to families as part of a record effort to revive the economy.
As demand increased, a wave of freight rapidly invaded US ports. With many ships arriving immediately, boats sometimes had to wait in lines of 100 at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California. Growth orders also exceeded the availability of shipping containers, and the cost of shipping one from Shanghai to Los Angeles increased tenfold.
Once unloaded, many containers were piled up in unsolicited docks due to the lack of truck drivers needed to transport goods to warehouses. Truck drivers had been few before the pandemic, with wages constantly eroded amidst exhausting working conditions.
Businesses across the economy struggled to hire workers: in warehouses, at retailers, in construction companies, and for other skilled crafts. Even when employers resorted to wage cuts, labor shortages persisted, exacerbating shortages of goods.
The absence of one thing turned into the absence of the other. The lack of computer chips, for example, forced major vehicle manufacturers to cut production, even delaying the production of medical devices.
Businesses and consumers reacted to the shortages by ordering earlier and extra, especially before the end-of-year holidays. This put more strain on the system.
The crisis has its roots in a production model created by Toyota at the end of World War II. Under the model, called timely production, companies collect as few raw materials and parts as possible, instead buying what they need as needed.
This only works when they can get what they need when they need it. For years, some experts have warned that the global economy is highly dependent on poor production and distant factories, exposed to the inevitable shock. The pandemic has apparently confirmed this view.
