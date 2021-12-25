Thousands of Russian troops are withdrawing from the border with Ukraine: report





Thousands of Russian troops are said to be withdrawing from the Ukrainian border after about a month of training. Reuters reported on Saturday that more than 10,000 Russian troops were leaving a number of regions near Ukraine, including Crimea, Rostov and Cuba, and were returning to permanent bases. The news service noted the report by the Interfax news agency, which quoted the Russian military as saying. A phase of combat coordination of divisions, combat crews, teams in motorized units has been completed … More than 10,000 troops … will march towards their permanent deployment from the territory of the combined weapons training area, it is quoted said the Russian military in the Interfax report, according to Reuters. Russia had amassed tens of thousands of troops in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, Reuters noted, which alarmed Kiev and Western countries that Moscow could plan an attack. U.S. intelligence earlier this year revealed that Russia was planning a military offensive against Ukraine as early as next year, which would include the deployment of 175,000 troops near the border. The intelligence document, which is taken from Washington Post, included satellite photos of the military uprising. Russia, however, has denied having any plans of this kind. Instead, Moscow has called on NATO to promise not to expand the alliance toward Russia’s borders, according to Reuters. Russia has reportedly said that Ukraine’s growing ties with NATO pose a threat to Moscow. The Kremlin has also said it has the authority to deploy troops within its borders as it deems necessary, according to Reuters. Reports of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border come more than two weeks later President Biden Joe Biden Harris tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact with assistant Staying with Joe Manchin Biden’s holiday caller: ‘Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon’ MORE and the Russian president Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Moscow says it expects US response to security guarantees by next month Lithuania faces Beijing, but needs stronger support Biden administration welcomes ‘small’ steps towards diplomacy with Russia MORE talked on the phone for more than two hours. The White House said Biden during the conversation warned Putin against Ukraine’s invitation, warning that Moscow would suffer economic consequences if it mobilized an offensive against Ukraine. Biden is also said to have presented the option of de-escalating the situation through diplomatic channels with the US and other European countries.

