Protesters against the coup in Sudan suppress their demand for a return to civilian rule





NAIROBI, Kenya Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of several cities in Sudan on Saturday, pro-democracy activists and groups said, denouncing the October coup that threatened nations’ fragile steps towards stability and its attempt for democratic transition after decades of military rule. . . Saturday’s protests were the 10th largest demonstrations in the last two months, as opponents of the coup have remained challenging despite a relentless crackdown by security forces, constantly pouring into the streets week after week to demand return of civil rule. Anticipating Saturday protests, authorities cut off mobile internet starting at 6 a.m. local time, according to Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks. They also blocked the main roads in the capital, Khartoum, and closed the bridges that connect it to the neighboring town of Omdurman across the Nile River. As the protests continued, television channels broadcast footage of security forces firing tear gas against protesters trying to march on the presidential palace.

There were no reported deaths as of Saturday evening, but the pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said authorities were blocking ambulances and paramedics from helping the protesters. But at least 48 people have been killed Since the start of the coup, the group of doctors has said, hundreds of people have been injured in cities and towns across the country. All of these measures confirm the coup plotters’ intentions to confront the processions with more violence and brutality and for the violations not to be documented, the group said in a statement. statement posted Saturday on Facebook. The group of doctors as well accused police went to a hospital in the eastern city of Port Sudan and arrested a wounded protester and a number of medical officers who tried to stop them.

On Saturday evening, the Sudanese Association of Professionals, a pro-democracy coalition of unions, accused security forces of using excessive force and reckless violence and the occasional detention of civilians. In a statement posted on Facebook, called on lawyers to go to detention centers and police stations to help release the detainees.

Since the coup, Sudan has been gripped by widespread and almost constant protests denouncing the October 25 coup along with the November 21 deal with the military that reinstated Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok. Mr Hamdok returned to the prime minister’s office in late November after four weeks under house arrest, but only after signing a new power-sharing deal with the military leaders who ousted him. We must end the bloodshed, Hamdok said at the time. But if the local army, led by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, thought that Mr. Hamdok’s return would simply calm the dissent, they seem to have miscalculated. The prime minister has been criticized by protesters and civilian members of his former cabinet for signing the agreement and has been accused of covering up ongoing military rule. Many remained outraged by the deaths of protesters who challenged the regime after the coup. Following the protests against the December 19 coup, the United Nations office for human rights called for an independent investigation in disturbing reports that 13 women and girls were victims of rape and gang rape. Demonstrators had gathered that day to also mark the third anniversary of the protests that led to the overthrow of the country’s longtime dictator, Omar Hassan al-Bashir, in April 2019. It is essential that security forces guarantee and protect the right to peaceful assembly and act in full respect of international law and standards governing the use of force, UNHCR said in a statement. Saturday’s protests came just days after Mr Hamdok signaled to political figures that he intended to resign, according to an official in his office.

Mr Hamdok has expressed disappointment that many political parties and the general public continue to reject the agreement he signed with the military. But he faces domestic and international pressure to stay. He is under a lot of pressure to make things work, said the official, who was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly and thus spoke on condition of anonymity. But anything can happen next.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/25/world/africa/sudan-coup-protests.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos