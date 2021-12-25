Do not let this happen again: Lunas seek to learn from disappointing loss | News, Sports, Work

HONOLULU – The Lahainaluna High School football team is built on the tradition of transferring leadership roles from the upper class to the upper class.

This season – after the 2020 campaign was wiped out by COVID-19 concerns, and then a six-week delay caused the Maui 2021 Intercollegiate League tab to be cut to six games – the 12 seniors who ran Lunas were like no other class. in school history.

And they made history with MIL’s first appearance in the Hawaii First Bank / HHSAA Division I state championship game.

Of course, the 38-0 defeat by Iolani on Thursday afternoon struck when Lunas left the pitch of Skippa Diaz Stadium – thoughts returned to work off-season before tears dried on their faces.

By the time they arrived at the intercity gate at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport later that night, joy had turned to every face in the Lahainaluna contingent.

“I hate feeling just knowing I’m disappointing my seniors.” Said Lahainaluna’s second quarterback Noah Gordon. “I really tried to push just to take them on a happy airplane trip home, but not everything gets in your way.”

Gordon was just one of 20 second-graders on the list of 62 players who traveled to Luna’s state tournament games – they beat Konawaena 30-7 last week in the semifinals.

“I will learn a lot” Gordon said of the loss. “Out of season, I will do my best to make my team better and just to make us better. I learned a lot today. “

Blare Sylva-Viela, a novice defender and defender, was one of Luna’s seniors who fought tears on the field but carried one of the biggest smiles on the way home. He knows his classroom built on the foundation that has grown in Luna’s program for decades.

“I said to everyone, ‘Do not let this happen again, when you get here, do not say goodbye sad’ ‘ Sylva-Viela said after five runs, three catches for 19 yards and five kicks and a forced kick in Iolan’s match. “I hope this sets an example for them not to go down that road and not be like us today.”

Senior Christian Clarion was a force in the organization of off-season training during the COVID holidays – he had five encounters against Iolan as a starting defender.

“Our team is young and I think all the young people, they will come back next year and just do better.” said Clarion.

Ten youngsters are on the list, including MIL fast champion Ian-Jay Cabanilla, close-up injured / defender David Hong and top striker Lance Morikawa, who had seven interceptions, including a loss. , on Thursday.

“Experience very, very, very great,” said Lahainaluna co-coach Dean Rickard. “Just the general practice of traveling with these guys and getting them used to it, after quitting the pandemic, just having it. “Some of them, we tried to put in the end just to give them that feeling.”

Rickard knows that work for the 2022 season begins now.

“Definitely, the picture looks promising as long as we can get the kids to re-engage and make sure they really focus on the off-season, we will be fine, I think for next season. said Rickard. “We definitely have a good core. … If you talk about the nucleus, the nucleus was our second students and the young people who will return.

“And we had some first students who saw considerable play time, so we have a very good group of kids coming back.”

