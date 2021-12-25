International
Do not let this happen again: Lunas seek to learn from disappointing loss | News, Sports, Work
HONOLULU – The Lahainaluna High School football team is built on the tradition of transferring leadership roles from the upper class to the upper class.
This season – after the 2020 campaign was wiped out by COVID-19 concerns, and then a six-week delay caused the Maui 2021 Intercollegiate League tab to be cut to six games – the 12 seniors who ran Lunas were like no other class. in school history.
And they made history with MIL’s first appearance in the Hawaii First Bank / HHSAA Division I state championship game.
Of course, the 38-0 defeat by Iolani on Thursday afternoon struck when Lunas left the pitch of Skippa Diaz Stadium – thoughts returned to work off-season before tears dried on their faces.
By the time they arrived at the intercity gate at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport later that night, joy had turned to every face in the Lahainaluna contingent.
“I hate feeling just knowing I’m disappointing my seniors.” Said Lahainaluna’s second quarterback Noah Gordon. “I really tried to push just to take them on a happy airplane trip home, but not everything gets in your way.”
Gordon was just one of 20 second-graders on the list of 62 players who traveled to Luna’s state tournament games – they beat Konawaena 30-7 last week in the semifinals.
“I will learn a lot” Gordon said of the loss. “Out of season, I will do my best to make my team better and just to make us better. I learned a lot today. “
Blare Sylva-Viela, a novice defender and defender, was one of Luna’s seniors who fought tears on the field but carried one of the biggest smiles on the way home. He knows his classroom built on the foundation that has grown in Luna’s program for decades.
“I said to everyone, ‘Do not let this happen again, when you get here, do not say goodbye sad’ ‘ Sylva-Viela said after five runs, three catches for 19 yards and five kicks and a forced kick in Iolan’s match. “I hope this sets an example for them not to go down that road and not be like us today.”
Senior Christian Clarion was a force in the organization of off-season training during the COVID holidays – he had five encounters against Iolan as a starting defender.
“Our team is young and I think all the young people, they will come back next year and just do better.” said Clarion.
Ten youngsters are on the list, including MIL fast champion Ian-Jay Cabanilla, close-up injured / defender David Hong and top striker Lance Morikawa, who had seven interceptions, including a loss. , on Thursday.
“Experience very, very, very great,” said Lahainaluna co-coach Dean Rickard. “Just the general practice of traveling with these guys and getting them used to it, after quitting the pandemic, just having it. “Some of them, we tried to put in the end just to give them that feeling.”
Rickard knows that work for the 2022 season begins now.
“Definitely, the picture looks promising as long as we can get the kids to re-engage and make sure they really focus on the off-season, we will be fine, I think for next season. said Rickard. “We definitely have a good core. … If you talk about the nucleus, the nucleus was our second students and the young people who will return.
“And we had some first students who saw considerable play time, so we have a very good group of kids coming back.”
* Robert Collias is at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.mauinews.com/sports/local-sports/2021/12/dont-let-this-happen-again-lunas-look-to-learn-from-disappointing-loss/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]