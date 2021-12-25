Pope Francis delivers an early Christmas sermon with a bold message of humilityExBulletin





Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, while COVID-19 infections have risen in Italy.





SCOTT SIMON, host: With the rise of COVID cases in Italy, Pope Francis led the Christmas Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica a few hours earlier than normal. The Pope’s sermon focused on the need to be close to the poor and needy. NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli has our report. UNDENTIFIED PERSONS: (Sing in Italian). SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE: It’s Christmas at the time of the coronavirus. What was normally known as the midnight mass started at 19:30, COVID cases in Italy are rising above last year levels, with a new pandemic record on Friday with more than 50,000 new cases. In St. Peter, about 2,000 people, all dressed in masks, attended the solemn ceremony – one-tenth of the capacity of the basilica. UNDENTIFIED PERSONS: (Sing in Italian). POGGIOLI: Pope Francis, who turned 85 last week and underwent bowel surgery five months ago, appeared in good health, though he appeared to be lame more than usual. The themes of Francis’s Christmas sermon reflect some of his papacy’s foundation – the need for humility and that service to others is more important than seeking status and social prominence. And in this of all days, it is worth mentioning, he said, that Jesus Christ was born among the forgotten of the suburbs. (TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION) POPE FRENCH: (Speaks Italian). POGGIOLI: He comes where human dignity is put to the test, the Pope said. He comes to ennoble the excluded and is first revealed to them, Francesco added, not to educate him to the important people, but to the poor and working people. This is a message, said the Pope, that we rediscover and appreciate the little things in life. (TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION) FRANCIS: (I speak Italian). POGGIOLI: If he is there, what else do we need? – said Francesco. Let us stop looking for a greatness that does not belong to us. Let’s put aside our grievances and grim faces, the Pope added, and the greed that never satisfies. The Pope also quoted a verse from a poem by Emily Dickinson. (TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION) FRANCIS: (I speak Italian). POGGIOLI: Whoever has not found paradise down, will fail it up. The theme of the sermon echoed the Pope’s harsh speech of Christmas love to the Vatican administrators on Thursday. The cardinals and bishops sat with stone faces as Francesco took them on duty for what he described as their moral failures. He warned them not to fall prey to what he calls the spiritual worldview, which, he said, unlike all other temptations, is difficult to unmask because it hides from everything it usually provides – our role, the liturgy. , doctrine and religious devotion. The Pope’s words to administrators and bureaucrats and in his Christmas sermon to Catholics are a reminder of his ambitious project to reform and revitalize the Catholic Church through decentralization and making it less clerical and promoting more participation. of the laity – a project that is facing growing resistance from the small but very vocal conservative and traditionalist wing of the Catholic Church. IDENTIFIED PERSONS: (Sing in Italian). POGGIOLI: Sylvia Poggioli, NPR News, Rome. Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

