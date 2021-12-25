Overview of all-star golf News, Sports, Work





FIRST TEAM Jerry Brumbaugh, Sr., Central: Shot 89 in individual PIAA Class 2A championships. . Finished third by scoring 80 in District 6 championships… Shoot a 79 to place sixth in the District 6 2A sections. . Finished tied for eighth at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference Championships scoring 82. roi Recorded a medal score of 38 in the Scarlet Dragons’s 203-219 victory over Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. Trent Meyers, Jr., Altoona: Became the first Altoona golfer in 25 years to qualify for the PIAA Championship where he led the tournament to 2-level level through eight holes before finishing 78th to finish 28th. . 79 Shoot 79 to finish second in Class 3A District 6 championships. … Took a 76 to finish runner-up in the District 6 section competition. Ti Shooted 39 in a nine-hole win over Penn Cambria. … Hit 83 to finish equal to 13 in Wheeling Invitational. Cassidy Miksich, Jr., Tyrone: Mirror’s first all-star team last year and second team as first student. . Shoot a 78 to win the Individual District 2A Class 2A girls title for the third year in a row. … Scored an 83 to help the Tyrone boys team win the District 6 Class 2A team title with a shot over Central. I Shot 80 in a 329-331 victory over Bedford to set up the Tyrone boys team through the regions and in the PIAA Championship where it hit an 82 and the Golden Eagles finished sixth in the state. . Shot 85 to finish in 17th place individually in state competitions for 2A girls. … Drawn an 87 to win the girls title at Wheeling Invitational. … Shot a 78 at Mountain League meet at Nittany Country Club and Huntingdon Country Club to help the Eagles go 22-3 and win the Mountain League title. . Finished with 80 and equalized for medal honors in victories over the Hollidaysburg boys teams, Bishop Guilfoyle and Bellwood-Antis. … Tied for 10th place in the opening of the Happy Valley Invitational season with a 88. Kyle Reese, Sr., Penn Cambria: Finished fourth in both District 6 Class 2A (82) and LHAC (79) championships. . Shot 93 in PIAA championships. . The score of 80 in District 6 sections was good enough to equalize for seventh place. … Scored an 86 to finish equal in 19th place at Wheeling Invitational. . Leaded Penn Cambria scoring 43 in a nine-hole loss to Altoona. . Finished with 39 to win medal honors in an LHAC match against Central Cambria and Richland. RJ Royer, So., Tyrone: Mirror’s second team star last year. Oi Won the Mountain League MVP honors after a two-hole playoff with Huntingdon’s Ryan Marshall after the two equalized in points accumulated throughout all league games. . Finished 15th in the PIAA Class 2A Championships with a 79. i Fifth place in District 6 with an 82. lo Shot 76 in the District 6 sections, which gave him fourth place. … Scored the team’s 79 best win in the two-kick victory over Bedford in the PIAA Class 2A’s regional victory that took the Golden Eagles to the States. … Shoot 81 in team competition in the states while Tyrone finished sixth. . Finished with an 81 event at the Nittany Country Club Mountain League. SECOND TEAM Luke Brooks, Sr., Tyrone Wes Eberhart, Jr., Hollidaysburg Nick Helsley, Pra., Bishop Guilfoyle George Kissell, Jr., Portage Ashden Stitt, Jr., Hollidaysburg The latest news of today and more in the inbox

