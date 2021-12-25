Conservative billionaire supporter turns against Johnson after scandals and scandals | Boris Johnson

A major Conservative donor who backed Boris Johnson ahead of the last election has openly questioned whether he should survive as a Conservative leader, as another poll confirmed a clear lead for Labor.

John Caudwell, the billionaire founder of Phones4U, who handed over 500,000 to the Conservatives before the last election, said he was extremely disappointed by the mistakes and errors made by the number 10 and said he did not know if Johnson could or should lead the party in the election. future.

With Conservative lawmakers openly speculating on who could replace Johnson, Caudwell said he was particularly alarmed by Johnson’s initial attempt to protect former Cabinet Secretary Owen Paterson from punishment after it was revealed he had lobbied. to ministers.

“What really worries me is this filthy issue and he is not standing strong enough against what is happening,” he told watchdog. I was extremely disappointed when I heard him almost defending himself and … trying to find a finding for Owen Paterson. [However,] I like him as a charismatic leader. It’s a very, very positive thing to have someone who feels down to earth, so I like Boris from that point of view.

I’m not sure he can survive this, and I’m not even sure he’s supposed to survive it. If he were to clean up his act and make it clear to MPs that they could not get money from other sources and start trying to get the government on a very ethical basis, whiter than white, I think I would still support it. But I guess the question you really have to answer is, is it in his character to do that?

Caudwell also warned that he would not continue to support the party if it continued to be hit by accusations of stalemate. “Whoever can rule this country properly, in my opinion, I will vote for him,” he said. I am not a fur-dyed conservative who will remain a conservative. I will vote for anyone I believe has the right set of principles to keep Great Britain. The Conservative Party cannot take my support for granted.

It comes as the latest Opinium poll for watchdog found that Labor maintained a comfortable seven-point lead over the Conservatives after controversy over Paterson, the renovation of Downing St’s prime ministers and various claims to the Whitehall blockade parties and No. 10. Labor has 39% of the vote, with the Conservatives in 32 %.

Prime Minister’s personal approval ratings continue to decline to -31%, although this is an improvement from the record low of -35% recorded two weeks ago. About 24% approve of the work he is doing, while 55% disapprove. Keir Starmers approval rating stands at + 4%, the highest since the end of April.

Starmer has also taken the lead on which voters see him as the best prime minister, leading 30% to 24% over Johnson. However, both still follow 34% who chose neither of these. After a similar lead two weeks ago, he represents the strongest number of scores for this question that Opinium has shown to Starmer.

While Caudwell said he did not think he had a visible successor to Johnson, he criticized Chancellor Rishi Sunak for his handling of the economy during the Covid crisis, arguing that the holiday scheme had done some people better by ignoring others. He also praised Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, who is seen as a favorite to replace Johnson.

When you are thinking of a new leader, there is no one who actually seems to me to be the right person, he said. I think Liz Truss could be that person. Rishi is very popular in many parts of the country because it has put money in people’s pockets. Did he really do it intelligently and get the best results from my tax pounds? No, he does not. Undoubtedly, he did not.

I have not been very complimentary to the Conservative party these past two years. But I still believe it is the best party to run this country, and I would be scared of the entry of the Lib Democrats and even more so the Labor.

Caudwell said he had held talks with the chancellor about his plans to help Britain during the pandemic, including investing in future infrastructure, green industry and practices.

He also called on billionaires to add their name to a commitment to give the vast majority of their wealth. At the moment, there are very few, he said. Governments should do everything in their power to encourage people to volunteer philanthropically in this way. Because what difference would it make to me, Jeff Bezos, or Elon Musk, or any of them to mortgage their property? You do not need to give it away until you die. And if you decide to give most of it first, then you have the privilege and pride to make a big difference in people’s lives. Why not do it? I can not even begin to understand why people do not do this.