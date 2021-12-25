Tamil Nadu issues guidelines for international travelers to curb Omicron spread





Tamil Nadu has sought permission from the Union government to compulsorily test all international passengers arriving in the country.

Tamil Nadu on Friday, December 25, issued a new set of comprehensive guidelines following the emergence of the Omicron strain of coronavirus and said the norms should be strictly adhered to. Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine TS Selvavinayagam said the test should be done for individuals who had undertaken international travel in the past 14 days, healthcare workers with symptoms of Covid-19 and those patients with severe acute respiratory infection ( SARI). For international passengers arriving in the country, he said, they must self-register on the Air Suvidha Portal before the planned trip and also upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. Each passenger must submit a statement regarding the authenticity of the report, he said. Travelers coming from “at risk” countries must submit a sample upon arrival for the COVID-19 test and if they test negative, they will follow home quarantine for seven days. A re-test should be done on the eighth day of their arrival in India and if they are negative, they should further self-monitor their health. “If such travelers test positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing analysis,” he said. Passengers coming from “non-hazardous” places will be allowed to leave the airport and they must self-monitor their health for 14 days upon arrival. Two per cent of such travelers coming from safe places will be tested for COVID-19 and tested positive, they will be managed according to the standard protocol set and samples will be sent for genomic sequence analysis, he said. The Department of Health has written a letter to the Union government requesting permission for mandatory testing of international passengers arriving from all countries and approval by the Government of India was “awaited”. The official said that localities in a city or town where international travelers turn out to be positive with the Omicron variant, even a single case should be included as a “control area” and intensive action should be taken by health authorities with a purpose. of transmission chain breakage. The Prime Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, also sounded the alarm, stating that people should avoid gathering and strictly follow the proper conduct for COVID-19, said on Friday, December 24, the Prime Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin. Stalin, after chairing a high-level consultative meeting, called on the people to cooperate fully with the government to curb the spread of the virus. With Tamil Nadu reporting 34 cases of the Omicron variant so far and considering Christmas and New Year celebrations in addition to the harvest festival in Pongal next month, Stalin held a meeting with medical, public health experts and senior officials in Secretariat. People who have not yet been vaccinated should get their dose at camps held by local authorities and the health department. All shops, shopping malls and cinemas must follow the instructions to prevent the spread of the virus and adhere to the Standard Operation Procedure, said the Prime Minister. “I urge the people to expand their full co-operation with the government in curbing the spread of the virus.”

