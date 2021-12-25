More than 10,000 Russian troops return to base after exercises near Ukraine – Interfax





A satellite image shows Russian armored units training at the Pogonovo Training Area near Voronezh, Russia, November 26, 2021. Photo taken on November 26, 2021. Satellite image? 2021 Maxar Technologies / Scroll via REUTERS Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Dec. 25 (Reuters) – More than 10,000 Russian troops have returned to their permanent bases after a month-long exercise near Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military. Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Cuba. The deployment of tens of thousands of Russian troops in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine had fueled fears in Kiev and western capitals that Moscow was planning an attack. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Russia denies any such plans, saying it needs promises from the West – including a promise from NATO not to expand the alliance eastward to Russian borders – because its security is threatened by Ukraine’s growing ties with the Western alliance. Moscow also says it can deploy its troops on its territory as it sees fit. Estimates of the number of Russian troops recently moved closer to Ukraine range from 60,000 to 90,000, with a US intelligence document suggesting that number could rise to 175,000. “A phase of combat coordination of divisions, combat crews, teams in motorized units … has been completed. More than 10,000 troops … will march towards their permanent deployment from the territory of the combined weapons training area . ” Interfax quoted the military as saying. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Edited by Hugh Lawson Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/more-than-10000-russian-troops-returning-bases-after-drills-near-ukraine-2021-12-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos