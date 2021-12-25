News about religion News, Sports, Work





Christmas day services and masses today include: Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, 8:30 a.m. in church gymnasium; Episcopal Church of Christ, 2627 Atlantic St. NE, Warren, 9 a.m.; Mary Immaculate Conception Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Ausitntown, 10:45 a.m.; Nile First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 33 N. Arlington Ave., hymn and song service, 10:00 a.m .; Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, 10:00 a.m. and noon. New Year Mass at 17:00 Friday and New Year Mass in the afternoon January 1; St. Angela Merici, 397 S. Jackson St, Youngstown, 9 a.m.; St. Anthony’s Church, 1125 Turin Ave., Youngstown, 10:00 p.m .; St. Cathedral Columba, 159 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown, 10:30 p.m .; SS. Cyril and Methodius Parish, 185 Laird Ave NE, Warren, 11:00; St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, 9 p.m. St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 462 Robinson Road, Campbell, liturgy at 11:00; St. Patrick’s Parish, 357 N. Main St., Hubbard, 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. in the parish center of the church. Mass at 8:30 there will be no music; SS. Peter and Paul Church, 421 Covington St., Youngstown, 10:00 p.m. FIRST CLUB OF FRIDAY: The First Friday Club of the Greater Youngstown Speaker Series will continue into 2022 with a lunch lunch on January 6 at the Avion Water Banquet Center, 2177 W. Western Reserve Road in Canfield. The speaker is Tina Whitehead, volunteering with Sabeel, a Palestinian Christian Movement for Peace and Justice. Whitehead will introduce “Hope in the absence of hope.” There will be an opportunity for participants’ questions to follow. Lunch is served at 11:30 with the presentation starting at noon. The cost is $ 18. Call Friday through 330-720-4498. Reservations are limited. COURT CASE: Church of the Community of God in Christ, 310 Austin Ave. SW, Warren, will make Minister Ervin Sutton give a probationary sermon in Sunday morning worship. BIBLE STUDY: Mary’s Immaculate Heart, Austintown, will host a Pacific and Nonviolent Bible Study on Wednesday, January 5 through February 2. Sessions will be held at the church rector. PORK: Tickets are on sale for the 60th Annual Pig Festival and Yule Log Festival. The festival, one of the longest such festivals in the country, will take place Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at St. John Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., Youngstown. Performance tickets cost $ 10 each. The festival is a unique offering of praise to Jesus Christ in his Epiphany and features the choir and bronze of the Pig Head Festival and the Yule Log. There will be 100 parishioners of St. John dressed in medieval costumes as well as other surprises. Tickets can be purchased by credit card online at www.stjohnohio.org, in person at the church office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, or by mail by sending a sealed envelope to church itself, ATTN: Pig Head, 323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503-1095. Include a note showing the performance time and number of tickets and make the check payable “Rr. The Episcopal Church of John. “ Include a phone number. The deadline for mail order is Thursday. Call the church at 330-743-3175. CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S LUNCH: The Youngstown Christian Women’s League will host its monthly lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 12 on the Plane at the Water Banket Center, 2177 W. Western Reserve Road, Canfield. The theme is Happy New Year and there will be a presentation by Linda Stanko and Suzy Fritch from Beautiful Curiosities. Music will be provided by Ginny Queen and speakers will be Bill Rotar from Columbiana, whose theme will be “Victory through adversity.” The cost is $ 17 and includes lunch. Reservations are required until Jan. 5 by calling Connie at 330-788-2340 or Patty at 330-332-2789. New members are welcome. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

