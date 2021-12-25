International
Now Conservative MPs warn: do not tighten New Year rules Covid | Conservatives
Cabinet ministers vying to succeed Boris Johnson have been warned by conservative colleagues that they will jeopardize their chances if they do not vehemently oppose further Covid measures, as MPs demanded that New Year restrictions be lifted.
With ministers expected to meet as soon as Monday to discuss whether additional measures are needed to protect the hospital’s capacity, some conservatives said they would observe those who would emerge as the main contenders to replace Johnson if he withdrew before the election. upcoming.
The news comes after it was revealed that government scientific advisers had modeled the impact of implementing the so-called Step 2 restrictions by Tuesday. Such measures would put an end to indoor gatherings, restricted outdoor gatherings, and bars and restaurants that could only serve outside. The modeling suggested that the restrictions could reduce deaths by 18% if kept in effect until mid-January or 39% if kept until the end of March.
Postponing the measures until New Year’s Day would reduce their impact, although scientists said their models did not have enough accuracy to detect changes in a small delay. When an epidemic is growing rapidly, the earlier interventions are made, the greater their effect, they said.
The UK recorded 122,186 new cases of Covid on Friday, the highest yet, while the Office for National Statistics estimated that 1.7 million Britons had the virus in the week ending December 19, also a record.
However, Conservative MPs are strengthening their stances against further restrictions and now want cabinet ministers to be vocal in their opposition. If number 10 proposes stronger restrictions immediately after Christmas, those freedom-loving instinctual cabinet ministers who gave us all so much hope last week should speak out, said a member of the Conservative MP Covid Recovery Group. In every upcoming leadership race, we will all remember how they did this week. We need real conservatives, brave, freedom-loving people to save us from this madness.
Other Conservative MPs also said they would consider a candidate position for restrictions in any leadership race.
It shows the extent to which speculation over Johnsons’ position risks influencing government policies on Covid. It also reveals a weakening of the prime minister’s authority following a series of scandals and setbacks that have led Labor to take the lead in opinion polls.
Liz Truss, secretary of state, and Rishi Sunak, chancellor, are seen as leaders if conservative leadership becomes available. Both have reportedly expressed opposition to tightening restrictions recently. The prime minister’s allies have already accused them of trying to position themselves.
Some MPs said the data suggesting that Omicron was less heavy than the Delta variant he has relocated means new restrictions should not be needed. Evidence shows there is no need for further restrictions, said Conservative MP Richard Drax. Time to trust the people to continue their lives and for the state to withdraw immediately. Former Secretary Desmond Swayne said: “We have earned the right to be treated as an adult: to make our own assessment of the risks we are prepared to take and the reasonable precautions we take. People are fed up with being told what not to do.
Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful Conservative MP Committee of 1922, said: As we look forward to the new year, it is time to move away from the lazy assumption that government has the right to control our lives; we need to take responsibility for our lives once again. Charles Walker, a former deputy chairman of the committee, said: “I think the Prime Minister has done extremely well to weigh the information, to hold his nerves and lead us to this point. Like everyone, I hope the data displayed supports the current course of action being taken.
However, scientists have continued to stress the need for extreme care in the coming weeks and to consider further limitations. The wisest course is clearly to do everything we can to minimize transmission, while the magnitude and nature of Omicron’s impact is clarified and while anyone who is willing to take a booster and have time to set up an immune response to it, said Professor Adam Finn of the University of Bristol. Better to accept it for overreaction than for failing to act when there was still time.
This point was supported by Stephen Griffin of the University of Leeds. We must follow the principle of prevention and act ahead of the curve. And that’s the problem at the moment, we were not doing it. So we will experience harm. We will further experience Covid long and allow the virus to continue to evolve, I fear.
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/25/now-tory-mps-warn-dont-toughen-covid-new-year-rules
