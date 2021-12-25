Vieira says the African Cup of Nations deserves more respect





LONDON (AP) Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not try to block his players from competing in the African Cup of Nations, arguing that the tournament deserves more respect. Launches in early January in Cameroon, though fast-spreading omicron variant adds to concerns involving European clubs threatening not to send players after raising suspicions about coronavirus protocols set by the African Football Confederation. “I will never stop any player from going to play in the African Cup of Nations,” Vieira told a news conference ahead of the Palaces Match at Tottenham on Sunday. I believe that this race should be respected more. This competition is as important as the European Championship. Dakar-born Vieira, who played internationally for France, will miss Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast) and Jordan Ayew (Ghana). “I respect and understand the passion and importance of those players to go and represent their country,” Vieira said. Liverpool will miss the league’s top scorer, Mohamed Salah (Egypt) as well as Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Naby Keita (Guinea), among other teams that will lose players. Vieira said more media coverage would help people understand more about how important it is to the African continent. “When you talk about Senegal, I do not think the (Senegalese) will understand whether Mane or Cheikhou Kouyate will not represent the nation,” he said. Perhaps the biggest doubts now are when national teams will have their full teams of 28 players. The organization representing the world’s major domestic leagues says teams must not release players until January 3, a week later than set by FIFA and just six days before the start of the tournament. This would allow stars like Salah and Mane to squeeze in two more Premier League games. (The Africa Cup of Nations) will start a week earlier than usual, due to its expanded format and the CAF has encouraged the FA to call in more players than ever, the World League Forum wrote on Thursday to world governing bodies and African in a front letter from The Associated Press. These decisions, taken unilaterally by FIFA and CAF, have a major impact on the integrity of domestic competitions, putting many clubs and players in a difficult position. The two biggest world leagues in England and Spain, the Premier League and La Liga have matches on January 2 and continue throughout the African Cup of Nations. The World League Forum called the previous request for players to go on international duty unreasonable and disproportionate to many clubs and players still playing at the time, and said any FIFA sanctions imposed on clubs would be considered abusive, i invalid. While there has been talk of whether the already postponed 2021 African Cup of Nations could be postponed a second time due to the pandemic, or even relocated to a country outside Africa, the CAF insists it will still open on January 9 in Olembe. Stadium in Yaound. Ends February 6th. Cameroon would host the 2019 edition, but missed it due to problems with its preparations. He was given a second chance in 2021, but the event was postponed a year later due to the pandemic. ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

