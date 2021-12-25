



Ten thousand Russian servicemen are reportedly returning to their “permanent deployment points” from field training on the border with neighboring Ukraine, according to Interfax news, which quoted Russian military statements. The reported resurgence comes after months of tension and reports that Russia was planning a offensive with many fronts against Ukraine in early 2022. However, the redeployment of troops appears to represent only a fraction of the 70,000 to 100,000 Russian troops believed to be located near the border. One of the regions where the troops were stationed is Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. NPR has not independently confirmed the report. “In the troops of the Southern Military District, the phase of combat coordination of teams, crews and crews in motorized rifle formations, military units of combat weapons and special forces has been completed,” the army said in a statement. The statement also said that the military will continue to serve in a combat guard. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video call with 20 U.S. senators and members of Congress on Friday to express concern about Russian troop movements and protracted tensions in the eastern Donbas region, where Kremlin-backed rebels have been fighting since from 2014. Reported by the Associated Press. Zelenskyy’s office issued a statement stressing the importance of US involvement in a peaceful resolution of the conflict. “Now, more than ever, it is not the words that matter, but the decisive actions,” the statement quoted the Ukrainian president as saying. “My goal is to stop the bloodshed in eastern Ukraine. It is impossible to imagine security in Europe without ending the war in Donbas.” US and European leaders have said Russia will face serious consequences and increase sanctions if it invades Ukraine. But the Kremlin has denied her bodies pose every threat. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded GUARANTEES that Ukraine, a former Soviet satellite state, will not join NATO. Next month, US and Russia plan further NEGOTIATIONS for that matter. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

