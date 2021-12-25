Flight cancellations and delays hit Christmas day travel: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin







change subtitles Rick Bowmer / AP

Rick Bowmer / AP The travel stress in the holiday season has only escalated amid the rise of the omicron variant. Some airlines are reporting staff shortages from the coronavirus outbreak, leaving passengers with delayed or canceled flights. According to the flight tracker Aware of flight, 880 flights within, inside or outside the United States were canceled on December 25th. This is among the approximately 2,521 flights that have been canceled so far worldwide. Hundreds of delayed and canceled flights come from China Eastern and Air China, but US-based airlines such as Delta, United and JetBlue are also seeing high cancellation figures. Delta alone has canceled 290 or 14% of its Christmas day flights. American Airlines, which canceled 88 flights on Saturday, told NPR in a statement that their operations had been “going smoothly”, but that sick COVID-related calls prompted them to cancel some of their flights in advance. planned for the day. Affected customers were notified yesterday, they said. As airline travel was beginning to recover before the omicron variant appeared, the massive increase in positive cases with COVID-19 seen in recent weeks has become a cause for concern for airlines in keeping airline staff and passengers safe. Lawmakers, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California), are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Aviation Administration to make a big difference and require vaccination tests or a COVID-negative test so to travel all domestic flights. “Ensuring the health and safety of air travelers and their destination communities is essential to mitigating the continued growth of COVID-19, especially as the virus continues to evolve,” lawmakers wrote in a statement. paper at the CDC and FAA on Monday. “Seeking vaccination proof or a negative test for domestic flights would improve public health and address the concerns passengers have about the flight,” the letter said. Vaccination protocols for international travelers coming to the US are already in place, according to CDC.

