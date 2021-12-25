Flight cancellations are delayed as airlines have no short staff during the holiday weekend





Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights on Saturday due to personnel problems related to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. FlightAware, a flight tracking website, noted that 875 flights entering, leaving or within the US were canceled on Saturday, up from 689 on Friday. About 200 more flights have already been canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights have been canceled. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported more than two dozen flights canceled since late Saturday morning, most of them Delta flights. Find flight status updates here. Delta, United and JetBlue on Friday had said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations. United spokeswoman Maddie King said staff shortages were still causing the cancellations on Saturday and it was unclear when normal operations would return. This was unexpected, she said of Omicron’s impact on staff. Delta and JetBlue did not immediately respond to inquiries on Saturday. On Friday, Delta said it canceled flights due to the possibility of bad weather and omicron impact after it had “exhausted all options and resources including changing route and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights”. According to FlightAware, the three airlines canceled more than 10 percent of their scheduled flights on Saturday. European and Australian airlines have also canceled holiday season flights due to COVID-related personnel problems. Flight delays and cancellations related to staff shortages have been a regular problem for the American airline industry this year. The airlines encouraged workers to leave work in 2020, when air travel was disrupted and they were caught with short staff this year as travel was recovered. To alleviate staff shortages, countries including Spain and the UK have reduced the duration of COVID-19 quarantines by allowing people to return to work sooner after being tested positive or exposed to the virus. Delta CEO Ed Bastian was among those who called on the Biden administration to take similar steps or risk further disruptions to air travel. On Thursday, the US cut COVID-19 isolation rules for health care workers only. MPR News contributed to this report. You enable MPR News. Individual donations stand behind the clarity of coverage by our journalists across the state, the stories that connect us and the conversations that offer perspectives. Help MPR remain a resource that unites Minnesota. Donate today. A $ 17 gift makes the difference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mprnews.org/story/2021/12/25/flight-cancellations-drag-on-as-airlines-are-shortstaffed-on-holiday-weekend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos