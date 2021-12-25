Russia blocks the website of the group that tracks political arrests

MOSCOW – A Russian organization tracking political arrests and providing legal aid to detainees said on Saturday that government regulators blocked its website, the latest step in a months-long crackdown on independent media and human rights organizations. .

OVD-Info reported that Russian Internet and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked the group’s website. The organization said in a Twitter post that it had not been officially notified of the decision and did not know the reason for the action beyond what was ordered by a court outside Moscow on Monday.

The website was not available to Russian internet users on Saturday and was listed in the government register for banned websites. In light of the move, OVD-Info called on supporters to follow its pages on a number of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the Russian social network VK and the Telegram messaging app.

In comments to the Interfax news agency, Roskomnadzor said the website had been blocked because, according to the court ruling, it had been involved in propaganda of terrorism and extremism containing material justifying the actions of extremist and terrorist groups.

The agency said social media platforms have been told to remove the group’s accounts.

OVD-Info co-founder Grigory Okhotin denied the allegations in an interview with the Associated Press on Saturday.

Of course, we are sure that we are not justifying extremism or terrorism, “he said.” Of course we write about such cases, that’s our job, but it is not justifying (extremism or terrorism).

Okhotin said the decision to block the website came as a surprise, even though the group knew that the prosecutor’s office in Lukhovitsy, a town 120 kilometers (75 miles) southeast of Moscow, had launched some sort of investigation.

Our lawyer went there, but they refused to provide documents or explain anything about the substance of the case, even though they called him themselves, Okhotin said. Of course, we did not know that he would go to court so soon, to which we were not summoned, by the way and to block the website on charges of justifying terrorism and extremism.

OVD-Info gained importance for tracking and accurately counting arrests in street protests in Russia. Activists initially started the practice during mass protests sparked by Russia’s 2011 parliamentary elections, marred by numerous reports of voter fraud, and later formed a group that has continued to work over the years.

The data has been indispensable to the media over the years as Russian authorities largely silenced or underestimated the scale of mass arrests in protests and demonstrations.

OVD-Info also functions as a legal aid group, sending lawyers to assist detained protesters at police stations and in the courts. In September, a Sweden-based international human rights organization awarded OVD-Info its Civil Defender of the Year award.

In the same month, Russian authorities designated the group as a foreign agent, a label that comes with excessive government scrutiny and strong derogatory connotations that could discredit the recipients. The founders of OVD-Info pledged to continue the work of the organization despite the appointment.

Russian authorities have stepped up pressure on rights groups, media outlets and individual journalists in recent months, citing dozens as foreign agents. Some were declared as undesirable labels that outlawed organizations in Russia or accused of links to undesirable groups.

On Friday, Russia’s Justice Ministry added two other rights groups to the register of foreign agents: Coming Out and Revers, which protect LGBT rights and provide assistance to Russia’s militant LGBT community.

Russian law mandates a non-governmental organization, a media outlet, an informal movement or an individual to be listed as a foreign agent for receiving foreign funding even a small donation from a foreign national and involvement in well-defined political activities.

OVD-Info, along with other rights groups, launched a campaign in September to repeal the law on foreign agents. By the end of December, more than 240 organizations and over 260,000 individuals had signed a petition describing the law as discriminatory and illegal.

OVD-Info submitted the signatures to the lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma.

Okhotin called the website blocking a new round of pressure on us and civil society. He said he thinks OVD-Info was targeted because of its importance and its campaign against foreign agent legislation.

We are very large, we are very visible, we are supported by a large number of people in Russia, Okhotin said, adding that more than 100,000 Russians support OVD-Info with donations.

He said the group would continue to inform Russians about political repression, despite the website not being available to viewers.

“We will definitely find a way or another to keep the public informed,” he told the AP.

Daniel Kozin contributed to this report.