International
Biden’s presidency in the US was chosen as the major international history of 2021
The inauguration of US President Joe Biden has been selected by the top editors of Kyodo News and its member newspapers and broadcasters or subscribers as the top international news of 2021.
(1) Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States
Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, taking office alongside Kamala Harris, the country’s first female, black, and American-Asian vice president. Declaring that democracy has prevailed, Biden signed 17 documents to overturn former President Donald Trump’s controversial policies, including a document to join the Paris climate agreement.
(2) US troops withdraw from Afghanistan, Taliban regain control
The United States ended its withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, ending a two-decade war sparked by the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on American soil. The Taliban had taken control of the capital Kabul on August 15, with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country before withdrawing completely. Tensions escalated towards the end after a suicide bombing by Islamic State near the airport killed many Afghans and 13 members of the US service.
(3) Bilateral star Shohei Ohtani wins first MVP by unanimous vote
Los Angeles Angels two-time star Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese player in 20 years to be named the Most Valuable Player in major leagues when he claimed the American League honor with a unanimous vote. Ohtani, who achieved the rare achievement of playing as a striker and the ball throughout the 2021 season, and Ichiro Suzuki are the only Japanese players to have received a Baseball League Major MVP award.
(4) Global deaths from COVID-19 exceed 5 million
According to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the total cumulative number of deaths worldwide caused by the new coronavirus exceeded 5 million on November 1, with cases exceeding 250 million on November 8. With the advancement of vaccinations in developed countries, infections fell sharply by the end of August, but began to rise again in mid-October. There have been calls to improve the distribution of vaccines in Africa and other areas where the spread has been delayed.
(5) Military coup in Myanmar
The Myanmar military took power in a coup on February 1 and declared a one-year state of emergency, claiming there had been widespread fraud in last year’s general election. Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders were arrested, with senior General Min Aung Hlaing taking control of the country. According to human rights groups, more than 1,300 people have been killed in demonstrations since taking power. On December 6, a special military court sentenced Suu Kyi to four years in prison for incitement, later reducing the sentence to two years, but she still faces over 10 other charges.
(6) Hong Kong’s Apple Daily folds under pressure after 26 years
Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily collapsed under pressure from Chinese and Hong Kong authorities after publishing its final print edition on June 24, ending its 26-year edition. Founded in 1995 – two years before Hong Kong surrendered to Chinese rule – the publication was considered the only pro-democracy newspaper in the city and had a circulation of 500,000 copies at one time.
(7) Trump supporters attack the Capitol to challenge the election results
The U.S. Congress became embroiled in unrest on Jan. 6 in the process of certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory after supporters of President Donald Trump entered the Capitol to challenge the election results. The counting of electoral votes was interrupted for hours due to the chaos, which left one policeman and four others dead. Trump had made a call during a rally in Washington earlier in the day to “go down to the Capitol” to urge lawmakers to reject the election result.
(8) Communist Party of China issues key resolution, Xi will seek third term
China’s ruling Communist Party on November 11 passed a substantive resolution in the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee, with growing expectations that President Xi Jinping will serve a controversial third term as leader. The first such statement in 40 years, it outlined the main achievements and historical experiences of the party during its 100-year history, highly appreciating Xi’s policies for Taiwan and Hong Kong.
(9) Matsuyama wins Masters, becomes Japan’s first major champion for men
Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11 to become the first Japanese player to claim a major men’s championship. The Masters triumph fulfilled Matsuyama’s long-held goal of winning one of four annual championships, 10 years after he debuted on tour as a 19-year-old amateur.
(10) G-7 refers to situation in Taiwan in statement, adds fuel to US-China tensions
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations concluded their three-day talks on June 13 with a call for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The reference to Taiwan in the leaders’ statement added fuel to tensions between the United States and China, which sees the self-governing, democratic island as a renegade province that will be reunited with the continent, by force if necessary.
Foreign Ministers including Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan (far from R) attend a meeting on the first day of the G7 Summit of Foreign and Development Ministers at the Liverpool Museum on 11 December 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Getty / Kyodo)
