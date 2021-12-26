Christmas can be tough amid the loss, says Queen Elizabeth in Annual Message





In her first Christmas speech in Britain since the death of her husband, Queen Elizabeth II delivered a personal message on Saturday as the nation is again experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases as the pandemic enters its third year. Ever since her husband, Prince Philip, died in April, the British have been hit by Covid. After prolonged restrictions, England reopened this summer with much joy, but just a few months later, many saw their plans overturned again as the highly transmitted variant of the Omicron virus spread. Even the royal family has experienced its own turbulence. Concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth, 95, have remained dormant for most of the year, especially after she canceled a series of public engagements this fall. In her televised speech Saturday, the queen was sitting at a table in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Next to her was a photo of her and Philip taken on their 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.

Although it is a time of great happiness and joy for many people, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones, the queen said. Especially this year I understand why. Referring to Philip, the queen said she had received great consolation from the warmth and love of the many honors for his life and work from all over the country, the Commonwealth and the world. But life, of course, consists of final separations as well as first dates, she said, and the more I and my family miss her, I know he would love for us to enjoy Christmas. The message of the royal holiday is an annual British tradition that began in 1932 with a radio broadcast by King George V, the queen’s grandfather. Addresses tend to reflect the nation’s state of mind, whether in war or peace, or in a pandemic.

While Covid again means we can not celebrate as we might have wished, we can still enjoy the many happy traditions, the queen said. Let the singing of songs, as long as the melody is well known; tree decoration; giving and receiving gifts; or watching a favorite movie where we already know the end.

This week, cases of coronavirus in Britain reached record levels, driven mainly by the Omicron variant, and brought warnings from scientists that the increase could overwhelm the country’s health service. The Queen’s message, which was recorded last week, came just days after she canceled her usual plans to spend the holidays at her Sandringham property in Norfolk, instead choosing to spend Christmas outside London at Windsor Castle, where she has passed most of the pandemic. . Buckingham Palace said the decision reflected a preliminary approach. It is the second year in a row that she is canceling her Sandringham tradition. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, joined her in Windsor. On Christmas morning, an armed intruder entered the castle grounds, but did not enter any buildings and did not endanger the royal family, said the Thames Valley Police. Police said a 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing or violating a protected area and possession of offensive weapons and that he is in custody awaiting an investigation. The death of Prince Philips, the pandemic and the Christmas Day intervention were just some of the troubles for the royal family this year. In a rift that appeared in the public eye, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, resigned as members of the royal family. Their move was followed by an explosive television interview in March, which revealed the families’ internal problems.

And Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son, who retired from public life in 2019 amid a backlash over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the embarrassed financier, has faced ongoing legal problems in the United States. But the queen’s message for Christmas was a reminder of the importance of family. As a token of her long marriage, she wore a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch, which she also wore during her honeymoon with Prince Philip in 1947. Buckingham Palace said this week that a memorial service for Philip would be held in the spring at Westminster Abbey. His funeral this year was underrated, limited to 30 guests in church service, as his death in April came amid strict pandemic rules in Britain.

