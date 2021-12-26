Pet owners worried after COVID-19 outbreaks among staff near veterinary hospitals





Pet owners in the Ottawa area may have some difficult decisions to make this holiday season if their pets require veterinary care as all three emergency clinics in the city have had to close their doors due to outbreaks. COVID-19 among staff. The Ottawa Veterinary Hospital and the Ottawa Emergency and Specialty Hospital will only be open for life-threatening conditions, but both companies told the CBC they could not guarantee everyone would be seen. Alta Vista Animal Hospital, the largest of the three hospitals providing emergency care, is only offering street food prescriptions for pets and life-saving medications. “It was really emotionally difficult for the staff. We want to open up as soon as we can,” said Julie Dwyer, an area manager with VCA Canada, which operates Alta Vista Animal Hospital and the Ottawa Veterinary Hospital. A sign on the door of Alta Vista Animal Hospital tells customers that the hospital has had to close its doors since Thursday evening due to a number of COVID-19 cases between staff and other staff who had to be isolated. (Flix Desroches / CBC) She said the Alta Vista site has never closed its doors in its 70 years of operation, including during the 1998 ice storm, when much of eastern Ontario was without power for many days, not even during The first 21 months of the pandemic. Even with 165 employees, including 30 veterinarians, the current blast has put a considerable strain on staff as other employees have also had to isolate Ontario’s new guidelines. “When you have a positive employee, he can expose 12 to 15 to 20 people and so when that starts to spread, we now just don’t have the staff … to operate the hospital.” Take extra precautions to protect pets, hospital incentives Dwyer urged people to be extra careful with their pets during the holidays, making sure they are not given any plants or toxic foods, such as chocolate. In an emergency, people can call the animal poison control hotline or log on to an online classification system where they can talk to a veterinarian. If anyone has a real emergency, they can call either the Ottawa Veterinary Hospital or the Ottawa Emergency and Specialty Hospital, but there is no guarantee that a pet will be able to be seen. People can be redirected to clinics in Montreal, Laval, Que. or Toronto. Mr. Meowgi’s owner was concerned The closures bother Katie O’Rourke, whose cat, Mr. Meowgi, has received a bloat twice a day due to asthma, and also relies on a rescue inhaler, for emergencies. Katie O’Rourke’s cats, Mr. Meowgi, should be given a buffer twice a day for asthma, and he also has a life-saving inhaler in case of an attack. (Submitted by Katie O’Rourke) “It’s a little scary for me because I don’t know if there was an emergency, if I could go to Montreal,” she said. “And if your pet is under stress, it ‘s usually something that requires immediate attention.” O’Rourke said she understands that veterinarians and clinics are doing their best and need to take care of themselves, especially as the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across Ottawa. “We need to cut them a little bit, but we also need to know that our pets can be cared for if they have an emergency.”

