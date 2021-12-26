The rising power champion calls Edmonds home

Edmonds resident Chris Knauer is a big boy.

From the moment he enters the room, the whole place feels a little smaller, but it only takes a minute for his infectious smile and easy laugh to soothe you.

One thing you need to know about Chris: He lifts heavy things in fact, very heavy things.

Over the past two years he has amassed a collection of more than eight world titles in power-ups in both the Masters (50-54 years old) and Open (all ages) races. And do not let his age fool you. At 52, Chris is in charge of his game.

I like to compete in both classes, but Open is my favorite, he confesses with a laugh. I like the feeling of being beaten up by young boys who do not see the old man coming, and many do not like it when Dad enters and wins! What is the old phrase? Never underestimate the strength of an elder!

Chris explains that while many sports favor younger competitors and a person in their 40s is seen as the beginning of the past, strength sports like power ups are different with athletes reaching their peak in the early 40s.

Guys in their 20s and early 30s still have a long way to go in muscle maturity, strength, etc., he points out.

Chris grew up in a military family and spent his early years in Europe, where his Air Force father had settled. He attended schools in Germany and the Netherlands from second grade to high school. After high school, he moved to the United States to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business at Washington State University.

A lifelong athlete, Chris has been a versatile athlete ever since he remembers.

I liked sports of all kinds at school, he says. While in Europe I really shone, I was like a big fish in a small pond. But the States are a much bigger lake and at the time I was too small for the collegiate sports I wanted to play, mostly football. I weighed about 210 at the time, and WSU coaches were looking for boys in the 270 rank for line defenders.

While in college, he worked as an escort in the WSU’s weight room, which gave him ready access to the gym. The equipment was there, so I just started to freeze to do something, he says.

He graduated in 1991 and, with his degree in hand, set out diligently to find a real job.

A friend in Seattle owned the Power Body gym in Northgate and I often worked there during my college summer vacation, Chris says. When I graduated, he knew I was looking for a job and hired me as a fitness manager. It was my first job outside of college.

Three years later, he found a real job as a financial advisor in the Seattle offices of a large East Coast-based investment firm, but a large part of his heart remained in the gym, where he continued as a manager, balancing both jobs.

In 2000, his friend put the gym up for sale and Chris saw his chance. He and seven other like-minded friends came in to buy it. By 2013, six of them had been sold, but Chris went on to share ownership with another partner while continuing his core career as a financial advisor.

Shortly after he bought the gym, Chris began to take strength building more seriously. He competed in a number of events, but soon discovered that competitive set-up involves much more than just coaching.

It’s not just the work of the gym, he explained. Preparing for the competition means you have to manage your weight to qualify for your weight class. For me it meant eating every four hours, and keeping track of proteins, macros, and so on. It’s not fun to eat that way – great job. You get strong, but I just got very tired eating – my jaw really hurts!

He went on to explain that traditionally there are two weights before a competition, so if you miss your target the first time, you get another chance later in the day. This is especially difficult if you are even a fraction of a pound over.

If you lose in the morning (weigh too much), you can come back in the afternoon to do it again, he explains. But it is a pity that you have to stop sweating, exercise, not eat or drink, sit in the sauna and hot tub. All this is sweating and metabolism.

Realizing that his heart was not enough in raising competitive power to justify the pain, he decided to take a break. This started what would be a 20-year hiatus from the rise of competitive power.

I still work hard, he said. But I was in my 20s and busy with other aspects of my life.

But then in 2011 a regular medical checkup brought some shocking news about follicular lymphoma. It started more than two years with chemotherapy and other therapies, which thankfully were successful, and in 2014 his medical team gave him the good news that he was officially in remission. Cancer has not returned since.

Throughout all of this he continued to train, but defeating cancer changed his attitude to many things, including competitive set-up.

At the bottom of my mind was this annoying need to prove to myself something after cancer that I could come back and be even better and stronger than before, he recalled. So finally in 2016 I registered for a race in the Washington State Championship in a U.S. League of Nations race. My initial goal was just not to embarrass myself. It was my first competition in 20 years and I set two state records.

This led to a series of races, launching Chris into a meteoric rise in the power-raising world.

In April 2017 he set three US records at the California State Powerlifting Federation (APF) California State Championship, followed three months later by four world records at the APF World Cup. Since then, he has won five World Cup titles, seven world records and eight American records, competing in three different age groups (45-49, 50-54 and Open).

His greatest titles came in 2020 and 2021, when he achieved numerous national and world honors in power-raising. These included winning the World Championship in the Open (all ages) and Masters (ages 50-54) divisions of the International Rising League competition held in Coventry, England in November.

While the honors were great, Chris freely admits that maintaining this busy racing schedule can be difficult for the body.

At one point I did four contests in five weeks, he said. I won it all, but it really beat me. These days I am trying to share my races with a few months. Taking more time between events makes it easier to train, be prepared, and limit the risk of injury.

While he was competing in the 270 pound weight category, Chriss’s goal now is to compete in the next 242 pound lower level.

I know I’m not as young as I used to be, he laughs. Keeping around 270 pounds puts more strain on my heart and body and does not promote longevity. By the time I reached my 70s, Id would have liked to be around 210 or 220.

Next year may be the last at 270 weight, he adds. Moreover, at 270 I am competing mostly against myself because I have most of the records already! I may retire in a few years, but heck, I’ve been saying this since I was 45!

It can be really challenging to keep up the pace, but past experience has taught Chris the value of regular R and R.

My partner Alonzo and I have a place in Puerto Vallarta, he says. We try to get down there at least once a month. Right now I am spending the holidays in Edmonds with my family, but then he and I are flying south to celebrate the New Year with a much needed break from the sun.

But once Chris returns, hell immediately jumps in preparation for his next competition, the U.S. National Championships to be held in Fort Lauderdale in June 2022.

Building strength is a challenge that allows me to test myself, to keep myself sharper, to be aware of where and what I am in terms of health and strength levels, he explains. Plus I just like to lift weights!

– By Larry Vogel