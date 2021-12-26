Airlines cancel hundreds of holiday flights due to omicron impacts on crews

Delta Air Lines canceled 173 flights for Christmas night. The airline says “flight cancellations are due to a combination of issues, including, but not limited to, potentially bad weather in some areas and the impact of the omicron variant.”

“Delta crews have exhausted all options and resources – including changing and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights – before canceling about 90 flights for Friday,” Delta said in a statement Friday for ABC News. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. The people of Delta are working hard to get them where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible on the next available flight.”

And it’s not just Delta that is feeling the impact of the variant on the crews.

As of Saturday morning, United had canceled 238 flights for Christmas Day and 45 flights scheduled for Sunday. It had canceled 201 flights on Christmas Eve.

“The nationwide increase in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people leading our operation,” United said in a statement Friday. “As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport.”

“We are sorry for the interruption and we are working hard to re-book as many people as possible and get them on their way to vacation,” the airline added.

JetBlue has canceled 120 Christmas Day flights due to COVID issues. It had canceled 80 flights on Christmas Eve.

“Like many businesses and organizations, we have seen an increasing number of sick calls from Omicron,” JetBlue said in a statement Friday. “We entered the holiday season with the highest levels of staff we have had since the beginning of the pandemic and are using all available resources to meet our staffing needs. Despite our best efforts, we have had to cancel a number of flights, and additional flight cancellations and other delays remain an option as we see more spread of the Omicron community. “

Alaska Airlines has taken advantage of offering extra pay for their healthy employees who may be working extra shifts this coming Christmas weekend.

The airline says they had to cancel 10 flights on Christmas night due to the quarantine of some of their employees after reporting that they might have been exposed to COVID-19.

American Airlines canceled 88 flights on Christmas Day.

“Our operation went smoothly, and unfortunately a number of COVID-related phone calls made us make the difficult decision to cancel some flights scheduled in advance for today,” an American Airlines representative told ABC News. on Saturday. “We proactively notified affected customers yesterday and are working hard to re-book them quickly. We never want to disappoint our customers and apologize for any interruptions in their holiday travel plans. “

Airlines for America, the group that lobbies on behalf of all major American airlines, is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten quarantine time for fully vaccinated individuals, saying the increase in omicron could create “significant” outages.

“The rise of Omicron could exacerbate staff shortages and create significant disruptions to our workforce and operations,” Nick Calio, CEO of A4A, said in a letter Thursday to CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

Calio proposed that the isolation period be shortened to five days from the onset of symptoms for new infections.

“On the other hand, those individuals would be able to end isolation with an appropriate testing protocol,” Calio wrote.

The letter comes after Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways, both members of the A4A, also called for shorter isolation periods for fully vaccinated individuals.