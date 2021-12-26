Save the Children says staff are missing after the Myanmar massacre

BANGKOK (AP) Two members of the international humanitarian group Save the Children went missing on Saturday after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be women and children, shot dead more than 30 people and burned bodies, according to a witness and reports. others. .

Alleged photos of the aftermath of the Christmas massacre in the eastern village of Mo So, just outside the town of Hpruso in Kayah state where refugees were being sheltered by an army offensive, spread on social media in the country, sparking outrage against the army that took power in February. . .

Accounts could not be independently verified. The photos showed the burnt bodies of over 30 people in three burnt vehicles.

A villager who said he went to the scene told the Associated Press that the victims had fled fighting between armed resistance groups and the Myanmar army near the village of Koi Ngan, which is near Mo So, on Friday. He said they were killed after being arrested by troops as they were heading to refugee camps in the western part of the town.

Save the Children said two of its staff, who were traveling home on holiday after carrying out humanitarian response work in a nearby community, were caught by the incident and remain missing.

We have confirmation that their private vehicle has been attacked and burned, the group added in a statement. The army reportedly forced people to get out of their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies.

The government has not commented on the allegations, but a report in the state-run daily Myanma Alinn on Saturday said fighting near Mo So erupted on Friday when members of the ethnic guerrilla forces, known as the Karenni National Progressive Party, and those opposed to the military drove with suspicious vehicles and attacked security forces after refusing to stop.

The newspaper report said they included new members who would attend training to fight the army and that the seven vehicles they were traveling in were destroyed by a fire. He did not provide further details about the killings.

The witness who spoke to the AP said the bones were burned beyond recognition and clothes for children and women were found along with medical supplies and food.

The bodies were tied with ropes before being burned, said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety.

He did not see the moment they were killed, but said he believed some of them were villagers of Mo So, who were reportedly arrested by troops on Friday. He denied that the captives were members of organized militia groups in the country.

Myanmar’s independent media reported on Friday that 10 Mo So villagers, including children, were arrested by the army and four members of the local Border Guard Paramilitary Forces who went to negotiate their release were reportedly tied up and shot in the head. from the army.

The witness said villagers and anti-government militia groups left the bodies as military troops arrived near Mo So as the troops were preparing for the burning. The fighting was still fierce near the village.

It is a horrible crime and the most serious incident during Christmas. We strongly condemn that massacre as a crime against humanity, said Banyar Khun Aung, director of the Karenni Group for Human Rights.

Earlier this month, government troops were also charged with raping villagers, some believed to be children, tying them up and slaughtering them. An opposition leader, Dr. Sasa, who uses only one name, said the civilians were burned alive.

A video of the aftermath of the December 7 attack, apparently revenge for an attack on a military convoy, showed the burnt bodies of 11 people lying in a circle between what appeared to be the remains of a hut.

Fighting, meanwhile, resumed Saturday in a neighboring state bordering Thailand, where thousands of people have fled to seek refuge. Local officials said the Myanmar army has launched airstrikes and heavy artillery at Lay Kay Kaw, a small town controlled by ethnic Karen guerrillas, since Friday.

The military action prompted many Western governments, including the U.S. Embassy, ​​to issue a joint statement condemning the grave human rights violations committed by the military regime across the country.

“We call on the regime to immediately halt its indiscriminate attacks in Karen State and throughout the country and to ensure the safety of all civilians in accordance with international law,” the joint statement said.