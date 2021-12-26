Leaders wanting more LMPD tow truck drivers to address abandoned vehicles | tidings





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Disposal of abandoned vehicles in Louisville has been a major problem for many years, but whas only two LMPD tow truck driverstreating all of abandoned vehicles across the city, has been even worse. Several vehicles at the LMPD Impound Lot on Frankfort Avenue were crushed behind the gate and collected rust,greenmoss and algae. Hundreds of vehicles occupying the full site have been abandoned as city streets are becoming the new home of those abandoned in recent months. In October 2020, more than 5000 were scattered throughout the city, according to Louisville Metro Council president David James.

“We have five vacancies and so it will be very difficultt, “said James.” E“even if we have space to put them in to tow those vehicles with only two tow truck drivers.”

The Metro Council passed an ordinance that would allow people to take their vehicles with impunity,but before that The LMPD was questioned by the Public Safety Committee regarding the recruitment of the tow truck driver.

LMPD officials said,we“We discussed looking at their pay scale and raising tariffs to make the job more attractive.”

James says competitiveness in the private sector has changed.

“It was, before the state legislator changed the pension plan to what it is now, that people would stay for a much lower salary because they would have a pension, but now that they do not have that pension, there is nothing. for them to stay and go to other places,“ said James, who says that now it comes to competitive salary.

“If you’re going to become an attractive truck driver for x lots of dollars you can go work on Amazon or UPS or somewhere else for much more, “he said.

At the last check, there are no tow truck driving positions listed on the LMPD website, bbut there is a Traction equipment operator position starting at $21 per hour.The department notes that time from application to employment can vary from two to four months. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

