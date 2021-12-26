International
Hockey Canada, Alberta to Host Third COVID-19 Pandemic Hockey Tournament
Alberta is ready to host a third pandemic tournament of the International Ice Hockey Federation, armed with experience from the first two but with ice still moving underfoot.
The 2022 World Under-20 Men’s Championship starting Sunday in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., Faces the same challenge as a year ago in Edmonton: how to bring together hundreds of people for a sporting event without becoming a COVID spreader. 19 virus?
Vaccines, rapid test advances, knowledge and data gathered from the completion of the 2021 Under-20 World Cup in Edmonton and the Calgary Women’s World Championship are tools that Hockey Canada now has not had a year ago.
The virus continues to disrupt the sport, however, with the NHL taking an extended holiday break due to a number of vaccinated players and team personnel on the COVID protocol. The Calgary Flames, for one, had 20 players and 13 staff on protocol going on vacation.
Thursday’s pre-tournament match between the Czechs and Swiss at Red Deer was canceled due to the COVID-19 protocol.
“We are confident in what we have decided to be able to run the event…
“But we live on the edge watching the Flames constantly, watching other NHL or pro sports teams in North America who have also had good protocols and should have a vacation,” said Hockey Canada vice president of events Dean McIntosh.
“We do not want this, we do not anticipate it, but on the other hand, we know this is an opportunity at all times.”
The number of active COVID cases, hospitalizations and people in the ICU in Alberta is less than a year ago at the start of the 2021 championship that ran without spectators at Rogers Place.
The Omicron variant and allowing fans into the arenas for this tournament brings new variables, however, into the operation of the 10-seat event.
About 90 percent of tickets for the 2022 tournament were already sold out when Alberta followed the other provinces in limiting capacity at sporting events to 50 percent.
There were 8,359 active cases of COVID, 318 in hospital and 64 in intensive care in the province on Saturday compared to 16,097 active cases, 836 in hospital and 173 in ICU a year ago, according to statistics from the Alberta Health website.
Those who bought tickets must show proof of complete vaccination – a negative test will not suffice – to enter Rogers Place and Peavey Mart Centrium.
The movement and management of players, coaches, team staff and officials within the tournament will function similarly to the 2021 edition, which in turn adopted the NHL 2020 play-off bubble model in Edmonton.
They will not mix with the public and are limited to hotel, land transport and event level in each location, McIntosh said.
Regular PCR testing augmented by rapid tests, wearing masks and wristband technology for contact tracking are also among the protocols, he added.
Two IIHF doctors are on the ground and each host city has a chief medical officer. University of Calgary infectious disease expert John Lam is a tour consultant, McIntosh said.
Players and coaches who arrived in Canada under the federal government’s sole International Sports Exclusion were tested for three days in a row and quarantined for two upon arrival last week.
Most are vaccinated, McIntosh said.
“Those competing in this event fall under international exclusion,” he explained. “We know the status of all those individuals and how they test, but not all of them are fully vaccinated by Canadian standards.
“I would tell you that by Canadian standards we have over 90 percent fully vaccinated and by non-Canadian standards we have 98 or 99 percent maybe, but we have a couple falling out.”
The IIHF canceled six January tournaments, including the Under-18 World Championships for the second year in a row, due to concerns about COVID.
Canada’s young men’s team opens Sunday “Pool A round-robin” against the Czechs at Rogers Place. Austria, Germany and Finland complete that group.
The reigning champions the United States, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland make up Swimming Pool B in the Red Deer.
Canada faces Austria on December 28 with a game the next day against Germany before finishing the preliminary round on New Year’s night against the Finns.
The quarterfinals on January 2 and the semifinals on January 4 precede the medal games on January 5 in Edmonton. Canada lost 2-0 to the Americans in the 2021 final.
The Canadian women’s hockey team is also scheduled to play the American women on January 3 at Rogers Place in the penultimate match of their pre-Olympic rivalry series.
The purpose of the organizing committee is to accomplish it all without major interruptions or teams forced to play short hand.
The tournament got off to a difficult start last year. Sweden arrived without its regular coaching staff and a third of the German team remained in extended quarantine for the first three games due to positive tests for the virus.
“The level of trust? I would tell you until we get to the fifth of January and the event is over and we give gold medals, my level of confidence is always at the limit, let’s put it this way. You worry constantly, “McIntosh said.
“We want to make a big event. This is our commitment to the IIHF and the Canadian fan. “
