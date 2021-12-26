Local Summary News, Sports, Work

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Baby / Toddler Child Care Program has received a $ 10,000 donation from the Kaanapali Ocean Resort Charity Trust.

Kahi Kamali’i, which provides services to children aged 1 to 3, remained open during the pandemic and cared for first responder children and medical professionals. During the stay-at-home order period, the infant / toddler center asked families on holiday to keep their child at home to provide places for those working during the pandemic.

The program is licensed by the State Department of Human Services for 15 children and is currently in capacity. Licensing requirements in Kahi Kamali’i include the staff of a primary caregiver and two other caregivers to maintain a ratio of one adult to five children.

Kahi Kamali’i is open all year round from 7:30 to 16:00 from Monday to Thursday and from 7:30 to noon on Fridays.

The county of Maui offers scholarships to keep the costs affordable for families with an acceptable income, with teenage parents, or with children receiving early intervention support through the Imua Family Services.

For more information about Kahi Kamali Baby / Children Center, call (808) 249-2988.

*****

Coast Guard Officer to address Rotarians

Senior Chief Boatswain Mate Malia Chasteen will be the guest speaker at the Lahaina Sunset Rotary Club hybrid meeting at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 4.

The meeting will be in person at the Royal Ocean Terrace restaurant at the Royal Lahaina Resort and will be offered virtually at Zoom.

Chasteen became the officer in charge of Maui Station in 2020. She will talk about the station and its operations.

To get the Zoom link to virtually attend the meeting, contact Mariko Higashi at [email protected]

*****

The MEO business course starts on January 4th

The Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center will present its five-week Core Four Business Planning series from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday and Thursday from January 4th to February 3rd.

All classes will be held in Zoom.

Core Four focuses on how to write a business plan and provides the information participants need to know to start, operate and grow a business.

The cost of the course is $ 50. Financial assistance is available.

Registration required.

To register, visit www. meoinc.org and click on “The Fourth Core” tab on the main pages or of the Business Development Center. Registration forms can also be obtained on weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm at MEO’s Wailuku office at 99 Mahalani St. For more information, contact David Daly at (808) 249-2990.

*****

Kihei Charter students write winning poems

Students at the Kihei Charter School, Vienna Phillips and Mia Hines won first and third place respectively in the 2021 Foreign War Veterans High School Pen Competition.

The prompt of this year’s essay was “How can I be a good American?”

Phillips received a $ 250 award for her poetry; Hines received a $ 50 prize.

*****

Bezos donates to the Maui Memorial

Maui Memorial Medical Center has received a donation from Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, which will be used to expand the hospital’s emergency department.

“We are grateful for Jeff Bezos’s generosity. His gift will benefit our Maui community and help meet his health needs. said the chief executive of Maui Memorial Medical Center, Michael Rembis.

More than 52,000 patients are treated at the Maui Memorial each year, making it the second busiest emergency department in the state, according to a press release.

*****

Seabury raises $ 4,800 for charity

Seabury Hall raised $ 4,800 for four local nonprofits each year Seabury Hall-iday activity, which was held on the campus of Olinda school, December 9-11.

“This year ‘s Hall-iday was a heartwarming event and we were very happy to open our school campus to the Maui community.” said school principal Maureen Madden. “Even though we had to downplay the event due to the recent storm, it was still a great opportunity to spread some holiday joy and raise $ 4,800 for the nonprofit that serves our community.”

The four beneficiaries were selected from the student body in a school-wide vote. Selected nonprofits were Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, Assistance Dogs of Hawaii, Women Helping Women, and the Pacific Cancer Foundation.

The latest news of today and more in the inbox