International
Saudi Arabia appears to be building its ballistic missiles with the help of China
A photo taken on September 22, 2020 shows a Saudi national flag in the capital Riyadh.
Fayez Nureldine | AFP | Getty Images
Saudi Arabiais building its own ballistic missiles with the help ofChina, according to U.S. intelligence estimates and satellite imagery.
The assessment of US intelligence agencies is that the kingdom, which has long been thought to have received missiles from Beijing, is now producing its own, according to a source familiar with the matter and a US official.
Satellite imagery taken by NBC News also suggests that Saudi Arabia is producing ballistic missiles in an area west of the capital, Riyadh.according to researchersat the Middlebury Institute for International Studies in Monterey, California.
“The main evidence is that the facility is operating a ‘combustion pit’ to dispose of solid fuel residues from ballistic missile production,” write Jeffrey Lewis and David Schmerler of the James Martin Center for Non-Proliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute. .
They added that the site “appears to have been built with Chinese assistance”.
The news was the firstreported by CNNon Thursday. The images were provided by commercial imaging company Planet Labs PBC.
The development could shift security calculations in the Middle East and further complicate the Biden administration’s efforts to pull Iran out of its nuclear deal with world powers. It could also add another layer of complexity to Washington’s relations with Beijing.
Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional enemies and there will be concerns that Riyadh’s production of ballistic missiles could change Tehran’s calculations for its possible deals in talks aimed at reviving the 2015 deal. The new development comes days before talks, which have struggled to make any progress, are expected to resume in Vienna and could make it even more impossible for Iran to give up its ballistic missiles.
“If Iran were to enter into negotiations for its missile program, it would be unlikely to accept restrictions that do not apply to other countries as well.”wroteMark Fitzpatrick, a contributor to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, in an article about Saudi Arabia’s ballistic missile program published by the institute in August.
Fitzpatrick, a former State Department official, said at the time that in addition to the general desire to keep pace with Iran, Riyadh’s motivations for purchasing ballistic missiles were not entirely clear. Unlike Tehran, however, Saudi Arabia is not known to have begun any work to develop a nuclear warhead for its missiles, he added.
Ballistic missiles are missile weapons that can carry conventional explosives as well as nuclear warheads.
However, the fact that Saudi Arabia is now known to be producing its own ballistic missiles will raise concerns about an increased arms race in a highly tense region that is already fraught with conflict.
The Saudi media ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
Britain on Friday condemned a launch of ballistic missiles by Iran at war games held this week.
“These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
In 2018, former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal and reinstated crippling sanctions on Iran. Since then, Tehran has reduced its compliance with the agreement,announcingthat it would enrich uranium to 60 percent purity significantly closer to the amount needed to make an atomic bomb.
In the past, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been clear that if Tehran develops a nuclear bomb, Riyadh will do the same.
“Saudi Arabia does not want to buy a nuclear bomb, but no doubt if Iran develops a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”he told CBSin 2018.
The Crown Prince is trying to transform Saudi Arabia from an oil-dependent country into an economic power that is more accepted in the West.
The Saudis have long been allies of the US and have enjoyed a close relationship with the Trump administration, but those attempts to repair the country’s image were marred by the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
Meanwhile, the continuing close military relationship between Saudi Arabia and China will also be troubling for the Biden administration, as it seeks to manage a complex and strained relationship with Beijing, criticizing its human rights record while also collaborates with Chinese leaders on key global threats. such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.
The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.
Asked to respond to these new indications that it was helping push Saudi Arabia to produce ballistic missiles, China said it has always opposed the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery and enforces strict controls on export on missiles and related technologies, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“China and Saudi Arabia are comprehensive strategic partners,” the ministry said. Such cooperation does not violate any international law and does not involve the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
He added that Beijing has always opposed unilateral sanctions and “will continue to take the necessary measures to resolutely defend its rights and interests.”
Saudi Arabia has been known to have bought missiles from China in the past but has never built its own, confirmed the source familiar with the matter and the US official.
