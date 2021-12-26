International
Not so cheerful: passengers hit by cancellations, delays at Logan International Airport at Christmas
The nationwide increase in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people leading our operation, United said in a statement Friday. As a result, we have unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying affected customers before they arrive at the airport.
FlightAware, a flight tracking website, noted that 941 flights entering, leaving or within the United States were canceled on Saturday, up from 690. Friday. Over 200 more flights have already been canceled for Sunday.
In Logan on Saturday, Cape Air was hit hard. According to data from FlightAware, the Cape Cod-based airline accounted for 41, or 31 percent, of canceled flights and 11, or approximately 15 percent, of delayed flights.
Cape Air operates small aircraft and often cancels in bad weather, Mehigan said via email.
The airline could not be contacted for comment.
The Office of National Weather Services in Boston warned of icy conditions and continued rainfall throughout the region until Saturday afternoon. And State Police warned of icy freezing conditions that caused cars to go off the roads across the state.
JetBlue accounted for nearly 60 percent of delays in Logan, counting 77 as of 5:00 p.m. Friday, according to Flight Aware.
Flight delays and cancellations related to staff shortages have been a regular problem for the American airline industry this year. The airlines encouraged workers to leave work in 2020, when air travel was disrupted and they were caught with short staff this year as travel was recovered.
The disruptions further fueled the stressful holiday travel season and added to the hundreds of delays and cancellations that accumulated due to Omicron-related personnel issues across the United States on Friday.
Passenger experiences in Logan spread, some said in interviews.
Jenn Manne, 38, sat at the American Airlines check-in counter Saturday afternoon with her husband and two children, ages two and five, waiting for updates on their flight to Miami. They were traveling to see family there, she said.
Our flight was delayed by 30 minutes, so hopefully it will be okay, Manne said.
Katerine Bello, 26, had just landed in Boston where she plans to visit a childhood friend. Her arrival came after she faced delays in Nashville, where she and her boyfriend live.
It was weird because my ticket originally said I was getting married [Nashville] at 12:30 p.m., said Bello, two suitcases next to her. But as soon as we arrived at the airport, our flight was delayed by two hours.
However, some managed to avoid the stress of a sudden vacation break.
Flights have not been a problem, said Matt Johnson, who flew to Boston from Texas on Saturday afternoon.
It was 86 degrees in Texas today, so I had no problem going here, Johnson said as he sat in a chair with a beige cupboard in his lap.
Material from the Associated Press is used in this report.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. Maysoon Khan can be reached at [email protected]
