Myanmar: More than 30 Report Saved Children Staff Missing Killed in Kayah State





The “burnt bones” were discovered and identified near the town of Hpruso in the state, also known as Karenni, on December 25, according to the group.

Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) called it a “Christmas massacre in Karenni state”, saying junta troops “arrested an unconfirmed number” [villagers] and travelers and destroyed their property. “

“As the world celebrates Christmas and its message of peace, NUG reiterates its call on the international community to act promptly and resolutely to end the escalating war crimes of the military junta and the crimes against humanity against the people of Myanmar “, is added in the statement of NUG.

Myanmar’s military, which seized power in a February 1 coup, said it had shot and killed an unspecified number of “armed terrorists” by opposition armed forces in the village, according to state media. The people were in seven vehicles and did not stop for the army, she said.

The military has not responded to CNN’s request for comment. Karenni National Defense Force, one of the largest civilian militias, told Reuters the dead were not members of them, but civilians seeking refuge from the conflict. The international NGO Save the Children said two staff members who were traveling home on holiday were caught in the incident and remain missing. “We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned,” said the organization in a statement . “The army reportedly forced people out of their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned bodies.” Save the Children added that at least 38 people were killed in the attack, and the charity has suspended its operations in Kayah, Chin and parts of Magway and Kayin in response. “Save the Children condemns this attack as a violation of International Humanitarian Law. We are appalled by the violence perpetrated against innocent civilians and our dedicated humanitarian staff, who support millions of children in need throughout Myanmar. said Inger Ashing, Chief. Save the Children Executive in a statement. “Investigations into the nature of the incident are ongoing, but attacks on aid workers cannot be tolerated.” CNN is seeking more information about the attack. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted the previous elected government and arrested many senior officials – including ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was jailed earlier this month. Since the coup, the military has tried to exercise its power over the people through bloody force. UN agencies, rights groups and local journalists have documented massacres, mass arrests, torture, forced displacement, men, women and children killed with impunity, heavy weapons used by junta forces to attack villages and to eradicate armed resistance groups, and block humanitarian aid. Junta forces have killed more than 1,300 people and arrested more than 11,000, according to the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners. The military has dismissed the AAPP data, which has been cited by the United Nations, and accuses it of bias.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/25/asia/myanmar-christmas-attack-kayah-karenni-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos