Under the age of 30, the number of people receiving their first Covid vaccine increases UK news

Young people under the age of 30 are pushing for an increase in the number of people receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine, with the total number of people increasing by almost half a week through December 21, the figures show.

The sudden increase is driven by fears of the Omicron variant, as well as by the boost of government publicity, which has seen millions of people turn up for their third Covid strike in the past two weeks.

A total of 221,564 first doses were administered in England in the week of December 15-21, an increase of 46% from a week earlier and 279,112 second doses were administered, an increase of 39%, said the Department of Health and Welfare.

The largest increase was seen in young people, with an 85% increase in first doses for those aged 18 to 24 years and a 71% increase in first doses for those aged 25 to 30 years.

More than seven in 10 people aged 18 and over have now taken their booster, with 27,127,951 people being three months after the second dose already increased in England, as of December 24th.

The effect is also observed in older age groups. In the week to December 21, more than 60 had received the first dose than during any seven-day period since the beginning of June.

Data from the UK Health and Safety Agency have revealed that two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while offering strong protection against the Delta variant, show significantly reduced effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant over time.

But a third dose provides between 60% and 70% protection against symptomatic infection by Omicron two to four weeks after the booster dose.

The government and NHS England have expanded the boost program and launched an advertising campaign urging the public to grow now.

More than 30 million people have received the third dose and all those who qualify will be offered a booster by the end of the year.

Secretary of Health and Social Welfare Sajid Javid said it had never been more vital to get your injections and described the recent increase in first and second doses as excellent.

Those initial blows lay the foundation for the boost kick to defend against Omicron, two doses are not enough and you have to build a defensive kick step by step and after you have the right to grow now, he said.

The news comes after a senior NHS doctor warned those who were eligible for a booster but had not yet had one, that there was no time to lose.

The evidence is clear.

One or two strokes may help, but they do not provide the protection we all need against Omicron, said NHS National Medical Director Prof. Stephen Powis.

He said staff and volunteers on the NHS Covid vaccination program will work throughout the festive period to make sure people can get the protection they need as easily as possible and that people can go to online to choose from thousands of vaccination sites to book an appointment. , without the need for long queues.

During the festive period, 750 armed forces personnel were designed to support the expansion of the boost program, while additional vaccination centers and pop-up sites were opened to make vaccinating people as easy as possible.

More than a million vaccination sites are still available on New Year’s Eve.

Although millions of people have received a booster dose in recent weeks, about 10% of meetings have been missed nationwide, and hundreds of thousands of meetings remain unfulfilled since Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked those eligible to book a visit. third.