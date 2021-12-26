Astronauts on the International Space Station send a video message to Earth for Christmas





The astronauts at the International Space Station shared a festive message to people on Earth as they prepare to spend their holidays in orbit. The 66th Expedition crew, including NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Mark Vande Hei, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, will celebrate Christmas in the lab or this year. The crew shared a special holiday message on Twitter, explaining what Christmas means to each of them and reflecting on childhood memories spent with the family. “I always look forward to this time of year, because even when I was away at the naval academy, it was always the time when I got home to see my family,” Barron said. it is said in the holiday video while wearing festive red deer antlers, lit in the orbital laboratory. Connected: Vacation in space: an astronaut photo album The International Space Station 66th Expedition crew sent a video message to Earth for Christmas 2021. From left to right: NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and astronaut and NASA Thomas Marshburn. (Image credit: NASA) Barron was launched to the space station on the SpaceX Crew-3 mission on November 10, along with Chari, Marshburn and Maurer. The crew anchored with the orbital laboratory on November 11 for an approximate six-month stay. They are set to return to Earth no earlier than the end of April 2022. In the holiday video, the crew also showed how it feels to spend their first Christmas in space. “Even though we will be here this year, we have our space family,” Barron said in the video. “So I think we will create some of our own traditions and be able to talk to our family on the ground.” “There’s a new family here in space, and so spending Christmas as a family, with this family, is something I can’t wait for,” Chari added in the video. The space station orbits the Earth every 90 minutes, or approximately 16 times 24 hours a day. Maurer, who serves as the Crew-3 mission specialist, joked that the crew would celebrate Christmas 16 times while in orbit on Saturday, December 25th. Maurer also noted the importance of doing a special job while celebrating the holiday in space. From chocolate chip cookies twice a year to mom looking for Christmas pickles, enjoying a special Christmas Eve dinner, enjoying a big Christmas breakfast and decorating the Christmas tree – each crew shared the traditions of their favorite holiday. And since the crew will also be the New Year bell in space, they took a moment to reflect on the coming year and the scientific experiments they would look forward to. “We see the sun rising many times a day, so thinking about the fact that people wake up for a new year every time we see the sunrise will be very delightful,” Chari said. The video ended with each astronaut sending love and a special message to their families on Earth. “I would like to let my family know that no matter where I am, no matter how far away I am from you all, my heart is always with you,” Vande Hei said in the video. Follow Samantha Mathewson @ Sam_Ashley13. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/space-station-astronauts-christmas-2021-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos