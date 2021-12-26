Astronauts on the International Space Station send a video message to Earth for Christmas

The astronauts at the International Space Station shared a festive message to people on Earth as they prepare to spend their holidays in orbit.
The 66th Expedition crew, including NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Mark Vande Hei, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, will celebrate Christmas in the lab or this year. The crew shared a special holiday message on Twitter, explaining what Christmas means to each of them and reflecting on childhood memories spent with the family.
“I always look forward to this time of year, because even when I was away at the naval academy, it was always the time when I got home to see my family,” Barron said. it is said in the holiday video while wearing festive red deer antlers, lit in the orbital laboratory.
Connected: Vacation in space: an astronaut photo album
Barron was launched to the space station on the SpaceX Crew-3 mission on November 10, along with Chari, Marshburn and Maurer. The crew anchored with the orbital laboratory on November 11 for an approximate six-month stay. They are set to return to Earth no earlier than the end of April 2022.
In the holiday video, the crew also showed how it feels to spend their first Christmas in space.
“Even though we will be here this year, we have our space family,” Barron said in the video. “So I think we will create some of our own traditions and be able to talk to our family on the ground.”
“There’s a new family here in space, and so spending Christmas as a family, with this family, is something I can’t wait for,” Chari added in the video.
The space station orbits the Earth every 90 minutes, or approximately 16 times 24 hours a day. Maurer, who serves as the Crew-3 mission specialist, joked that the crew would celebrate Christmas 16 times while in orbit on Saturday, December 25th. Maurer also noted the importance of doing a special job while celebrating the holiday in space.
From chocolate chip cookies twice a year to mom looking for Christmas pickles, enjoying a special Christmas Eve dinner, enjoying a big Christmas breakfast and decorating the Christmas tree – each crew shared the traditions of their favorite holiday. And since the crew will also be the New Year bell in space, they took a moment to reflect on the coming year and the scientific experiments they would look forward to.
“We see the sun rising many times a day, so thinking about the fact that people wake up for a new year every time we see the sunrise will be very delightful,” Chari said.
The video ended with each astronaut sending love and a special message to their families on Earth.
“I would like to let my family know that no matter where I am, no matter how far away I am from you all, my heart is always with you,” Vande Hei said in the video.
Follow Samantha Mathewson @ Sam_Ashley13. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.