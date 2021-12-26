As the Omicron hits global travel, domestic traffic is facing it at the moment





In a departure from the way in which the two waves of Covid-19 in India affected travel and flights, both domestic and international segments recorded a significant drying of demand along the two waves, the spread of the Omicron variant is having a diversified impact in travel patterns. .

Information obtained from airlines and numerous travel agencies online indicates a steady increase in demand for domestic air travel by 2022, but there is a significant mitigation of the feeling of international travel to and from India. One of the main reasons for the suppressed expectations for international travel is the numerous restrictions imposed not only by India but also by other jurisdictions. We have seen a temporary drop of around 20% (compared to company expectations) in international bookings at the moment. Countries like the UK, France, USA, Singapore are being affected due to limitations and concerns about the new variant, Rikant Pittie, co-founder of Easy Trip Planners, told The Sunday Express, adding that most of these travelers were not canceling, but were postponing their travel plans due to of concerns about the new variant. A senior executive with a low-cost domestic airline said the reluctance was due to experiences from previous travel bans. Thousands of people, especially NRIs, who came home last time could not return to their places of employment. They came to India and remained stuck here because a country like Singapore or Saudi Arabia would not allow them to enter without strict quarantine. That’s why the international demand is going below what was originally expected for Christmas, New Year and so on, the executive said. Singapore, for example, announced a freeze on flight ticket sales under its city-state quarantine timetable from December 23rd to January 20th. Under the program, Singapore allowed quarantined entry from several countries, including India, into fully vaccinated and fully tested passengers. Demand for domestic travel, however, continues to be strong despite an increase in Covid-19 numbers. Prahlad Krishnamurti, Chief Business Officer of Flipkart-owned online travel agency Cleartrip, said: “We are witnessing a slight increase in cancellations for international flights towards the end of the year amid talks on the new variant. However, domestic flight bookings continue to be on a healthy growth trajectory. In 2022, domestic flight trends are looking very strong compared to 2021. Metro destinations are on track to surpass the 2021 figures. Leisure destinations like Goa, Chandigarh, Jaipur are showing great growth strong compared to 2021 numbers. The demand for domestic travel, which began to gain momentum from the festival season in October-November, has continued until the end-of-year holiday season and is expected to grow steadily, as reflected by the increase in search queries about destinations. of leisure. Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder and CPTO Group, ixigo, said: The appetite for domestic travel is still strong for the holiday season. We have seen a 10-15% increase from year to year in search queries for popular leisure destinations for year-end travel, including Goa, Jaipur, Srinagar and Udaipur. Demand for wedding-related trips has also increased in November and December with people returning to the destination wedding trend. With deteriorating air quality in subway cities like Delhi, we are also witnessing an escape tourism trend where an increasing level of pollution has caused tourists to flock to destinations like Goa. Moreover, a survey by LocalCircles showed that despite Omicron’s risk, 58% of respondents in India still planned to travel in the next three months. But even though more than half of the respondents plan to travel by March, only 18% have made their reservations to travel by one of the three modes of transport – air, rail and road.

