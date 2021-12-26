Covid: Tamil Nadu makes isolation at home, 8th day exit tests mandatory for international passengers | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has made home isolation and 8th day exit tests mandatory for all international passengers, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said here on Saturday.

The Department of Public Health decided to strengthen passenger surveillance and monitoring after discovering that many passengers from countries are not at risk for the new Omicron variant that brings infection to the community.

All passengers traveling from countries at risk – South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel and all countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom – will continue to be tested upon arrival. . Those who test positive will be isolated in hospital and those who test negative will be forced to quarantine at home until they test negative on the 8th day of arrival. We will continue with this according to the instructions of the center. In addition, we have made home quarantine mandatory for passengers from other countries as well. They have to do a test on the eighth day to get out of quarantine, he said.

As of Saturday, only 2% of passengers from countries considered not at risk were tested. None of these passengers had to wait for the results, but they were advised to monitor their health for two weeks. They will be called back for hospital isolation only if they test positive according to the centers’ instructions, he said.

On Thursday, during a virtual meeting, the health department once again insisted on the need for on-arrival testing and mandatory quarantine at home for all international passengers. Of the 57 patients who had S gene deletions, nearly 37 of them were passengers or contacts of passengers traveling from non-endangered locations. While 19 patient contacts from other countries were tested positive, there were only two of the people coming from countries at risk who were in mandatory isolation.

We did not hear any reaction from the center. But we have decided not to wait. We will increase testing and monitoring, Subramananian said. The state will now test at least 10% of passengers from safe places and insist that all passengers remain in quarantine until an exit test on the eighth day. Health, police, local administration and revenue department officials will monitor the health status of these patients while they are in quarantine, he said.

The state has also asked all passengers traveling by domestic flights to state their travel history.

