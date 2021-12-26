Cavs signs coach Bickerstaff to extend multi-year contract | News, Sports, Work





CLEVELAND – Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff has received a multi-year contract extension for his role in the team’s dramatic turnaround. Cleveland announced Bickerstaff’s signing on Saturday. The terms of the agreement were not published. ESPN reported that Bickerstaff is under contract until the 2026-27 season. After winning just 22 games last season, the Cavs are 19-13 and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. They eventually won six games in a row but were hit by a COVID-19 blast and had to put eight players on health protocols. The beloved 42-year-old Bickerstaff took the lead when John Beilein left in the middle of the 2019 season. Before training in Cleveland, Bickerstaff was an interim coach in Houston and Memphis. The Cavs won just 19 games in the first short season of Bickerstaff, but were showing great promise before the season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleveland was devastated by injuries last season and finished 22-50. Expectations were low this season, but the arrival of starting striker Evan Mobley, voter no. 3 of the overall draft and veteran goalkeeper Ricky Rubio have been big factors in raising the Cavs. “JB Bickerstaff is, by all means, the right coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future.” said general manager Koby Altman. “The decision to extend JB is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a job since his arrival in Cleveland.” With one of the newest NBA roster, the Cavs have been a big surprise this season, despite playing a demanding program. They have won 12 times against teams with winning records and 14 wins have been with at least 10 points. Cleveland’s defense has improved dramatically under Bickerstaff. The Cavs have the third best defensive rating in the league and are second after Golden State in points allowed. The Cavs host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/sports/local-sports/2021/12/cavs-sign-coach-bickerstaff-to-multiyear-contract-extension/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos