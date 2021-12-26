Goats and sodaExBulletin





Our main stories on the Goats and Soda blog in 2021 were mostly about the pandemic. But this is not the only topic that made readers click. Although the world is worried about COVID-19, people found time for other topics. They obviously wanted tips on how to get kids to help with chores. This was one of our top stories of the year. They read articles about other troubling diseases like Nipah virus and cancer (and the role that alcohol plays as a cause). And they wanted fun. Readers gathered in our story at the K-pop BTS supergroup speaking at the UN General Assembly and our comment on the Netflix movie The White Tiger. Of the 321 global health and development stories posted on our blog in 2021, here are 9 of our most popular stories not about the pandemic, sorted by page views. Are we raising useless and gifted children? Here is the adjustment In some cultures, children roll their eyes when asked to do chores. In others, they will enter without being asked. Researchers have identified two key practices in raising useful children. Published March 5, 2021

change subtitles Michaeleen Doucleff / NPR

Michaeleen Doucleff / NPR Alcohol use linked to over 740,000 cases of cancer last year, new study says Most people do not realize that consuming alcohol can cause cancer. A report on Lancet Oncology indicates how large a risk factor is for cancer of the esophagus, mouth, larynx, colon, rectum, liver, and breast. Published July 16, 2021

change subtitles markhanna / Getty Images / Room RF

markhanna / Getty Images / Room RF Why the world should be more than a little worried about India Nipah virus outbreak A case of the virus in September, which took the life of a 12-year-old boy, raised fears of a new outbreak in India. Researchers are concerned that the deadly disease has the potential to cause global outbreaks as well. Published September 12, 2021

change subtitles CK Thanseer / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

CK Thanseer / DeFodi Images via Getty Images Why South Africa banned alcohol and what happened next The hope was that if people did not go out drinking, they would not spread the coronavirus. There have been unforeseen benefits from the ban, which ended in March, and also negative impacts. Published April 16, 2021

change subtitles Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images It owes its huge environmental price to goats eating plastic bags The destruction of herbivores consuming bags prompted Gloria Majiga-Kamoto to push Malawi to pass a ban on single-use thin plastics. Its activation gave it a 2021 Goldman Environmental Award. Published June 23, 2021

change subtitles Goldman Environmental Award Research sheds light on what is killing young people, especially boys and young people Globally, boys and young people accounted for two-thirds of all deaths among young people in 2019. A new report reveals that many such deaths in this “neglected” age group are preventable. Published November 19, 2021

change subtitles Kazi Salahuddin Razu / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kazi Salahuddin Razu / NurPhoto via Getty Images Malala Yousafzai’s interview with ‘British Vogue’ sparks outrage in her native Pakistan The Nobel Peace Prize winner posed for a portrait cover and spoke openly in an interview. One of her comments about the wedding sparked strong reactions on social media in her hometown. (Though, she ended up getting married in November!) Published June 4, 2021

change subtitles Nick Knight

Nick Knight BTS spoke to UNGA. And that was not the only surprise at the UN event The appearance of the popular group of boys from South Korea was one of many unexpected moments in the UN General Assembly, from a UN TikTok to an innovative food summit. Published September 21, 2021

change subtitles John Angelillo / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

John Angelillo / Pool / AFP via Getty Images What do Indians who have known poverty think about Netflix’s “The White Tiger” The film, based on an award-winning novel, traces the impossible journey of a poor peasant in search of wealth. Does that sound real to those who know what it’s like to be poor in India? Published January 29, 2021





