Sellers express emotions for the World Games at lunch

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022, as keynote speaker at The Club at Homewood on December 14th.

Vendors updated members for some events and celebrations that will take place at the World Games in the summer of 2022.

This is not a hyperbole; This is a one-time opportunity for this community, Sellers said.

The World Games, Sellers said, are supported by the International Olympic Committee.

Some of the same athletes, the Olympians, who competed in Tokyo will compete right here in our hometown next summer in front of a global audience of over 100 countries and a local audience of over 100 million people, Sellers said.

Sellers said The World Games expects more than half a million people to be in Birmingham for 10 days, from July 7-17.

We will have an opportunity to display our city and state in a very special way, Sellers said.

The World Games are in their 40th year and 11th edition, he said. This will be the first time the Games will be in the United States since its inception in 1981, Sellers said.

The International Olympic Committee, Sellers said, has more than 100 sports that want to be recognized on the summer Olympic platform, but only 24-26 are able to compete.

There will be a total of 34 sports represented at the World Games, including boxing, gymnastics, wrestling, lacrosse, wushu, sport climbing and wheelchair rugby, among others.

Sellers said the 2022 World Games will be the first international sports event in history to feature races for athletes with and without disabilities.

“I’m going to show you that in 2022, there is no bigger event, in terms of international sports, in the world outside the Beijing Olympics than the World Games,” Sellers said.

The World Games have received about $ 15 million from the public sector and raised about $ 25 million from the private sector, with the Games being sponsored by more than 70 companies, Sellers said.

He said he and other World Games organizers committed to Birmingham that whatever investment received from the public and private sectors, 35% of it would go to local women and minority-owned businesses.

The Iroquois Nationals, the lacrosse team representing the Haudenosaunee Nation, will also be one of eight teams competing in the lacrosse at the World Games, as they were not initially recognized as a sovereign nation by the International Olympic Committee.

The Irish men’s lacrosse team withdrew from the World Games so that the Nationals would be able to compete in the games, he said.

Sellers said the organizing committee for the World Games along with international groups, such as the Canadian Women’s Committee, launched a petition to submit to the World Games Committee and the IOC to allow Iroquois nationals to compete.

As a result, the Haudenosaunee Nation will instead retain refugee status with the IOC so they can compete, Sellers said.

He said there will be some celebrations coinciding with the World Games that have not yet been announced, but he is excited.

Vacation packages for the World Games are available as a gift this holiday season, he said. Packages will include tickets, a merchandise gift card and a World Games commemorative hat.

At the end of the meeting, the needle was passed from Matthew Savela to Will ODonnell, making him the new president of the chamber.