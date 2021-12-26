Rodgers sets team record as Packers hold Browns 24-22 | News, Sports, Work

GREEN BAY, Wis (AP) – The subsequent defense of Rasul Douglas and the Green Bay Packers did not allow the Cleveland Browns to ruin Aaron Rodgers’s historic day.

Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre to become Green Bay’s all-time leading scorer in touchdown passes and the Packers interrupted Baker Mayfield four times in a 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Cleveland almost bounced back from a 12-point deficit in the second half, before Douglas closed out the game of the day with 43 seconds left.

“We have to do a better job of closing the games.” said Rodgers. “Our defense has closed a lot of games, the last two weeks stopping that conversion by 2 points (in a 31-30 win in Baltimore) and Rasul came up with that big choice. “It’s nervousness, but winning this league is difficult.”

Rodgers went 24 of 34 for 202 yards with three touchdowns to boost his career total to 445. Favre threw 508 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame career, 442 of those with Green Bay.

But it was the Green Bay defense that achieved this victory by firing Mayfield five times and forcing him into his first career performance with four interruptions. All three shots from the Packers (12-3) came after Mayfield tapping.

“They were just missed shots,” tha Mayfield. “Not characteristic and I hurt this team. This is the most frustrating thing for me because I thought our defense played extremely hard against a really good attack. “But when you return the ball to your territory, the red zone and around the midfield and give them extra chances, they will benefit from it.”

Mayfield were 21 of 36 for 222 yards with two kicks, as well as those four selections on his return from the reserve / COVID-19 roster, which led to a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Nick Chubb ran for 126 yards and a kick to lead the Browns ’hasty efforts to 219 yards that kept them in the game.

The Browns (7-8) bounced back 24-22 and had third and 10 in 50 when Douglas chose Mayfield’s pass for Donovan Peoples-Jones in the 40th.

Since the signing of the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff in early October, Douglas has five team breaks. He had an impressive break in the final minute of an Arizona win earlier this season.

“The coaches told me as long as I keep catching them, they will keep coming. said Douglas. “I’m just trying to catch them when they come.”

Darnell Savage and Chandon Sullivan also had wiretaps. Rashan Gary had two of the Packers’ five dismissals against the Browns, whose attacking line was destroyed by left-back Jedrick Wills and center JC Tretter both on the COVID-19 roster.

While the Browns produced their threat in the second half, the day belonged to Rodgers, who broke Favre’s record by throwing an 11-meter TD pass to Allen Lazard in the first quarter.

“Aaron breaks many records,” said Lazard. “Literally every week it’s almost like I log on to Instagram on Monday morning and someone always posts a new record that Aaron is breaking. For us, in a sense, it’s another day in the office. It is clear that this is a greater historical moment in this sense. “

Rodgers spent his first three seasons in the NFL supporting Favre before taking over in 2008. Favre sent a message to Rodgers in a video that aired on the Lambeau Field scoreboard after breaking records.

“Hey, 12 years old, congratulations, man, that I passed my achievement record.” tha Favre. “I have a request. Go get us another Super Bowl. Urime. “

“It definitely made me a little teary-eyed on the bench.” said Rodgers, who greeted the Lambeau Field crowd that gave him a cordial applause. “A moment I will never forget, for sure. “I am grateful for Favre’s message, for the response from the boys and the crowd, which was definitely special.”

Rodgers later threw two passes to lower Davante Adams, who had 10 catches for 114 yards. Adams has captured at least 10 assists per 100 yards and two shots in eight career games, the most by anyone in NFL history.

Adams has captured 67 touch passes from Rodgers, giving them the exclusivity record for touch cross combinations. Rodgers threw 65 assists for former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson.

“When you start collecting numbers for Davante, you’re sorry.” said Rodgers. “I really feel like he is the best player I have ever played with.”

The Packers have already won the NFC North title and are looking for the main conference title in the play-offs as they pursue their first place in the Super Bowl since their 2010 championship season. They have lost each of their two NFC championship games. recent seasons.

INJURED

Rodgers went to the locker room late in the first half after exacerbating his toe injury but did not miss a drop. Rodgers played with a pink left finger fracture. … Packers DL Tyler Lancaster left in the fourth quarter.

NEXT

Browns: visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 3rd.

Packers: host the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 2 in their regular season home final.