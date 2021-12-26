The Bucks accumulate late in the return of Antetokounmpo for the 117-113 victory | News, Sports, Work

International
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo said he tried to set low expectations for himself when he returned to action on Saturday for the first time since entering the NBA health and safety protocols on Dec. 12.
So much for that.
In front of the national television audience at Christmas, Antetokounmpo set exactly what figures could be expected of him – 36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists – and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the final minutes for an 117-113 victory over the Boston Celtics.
“It feels good,” tha Antetokounmpo. “I was excited to be back, excited to be with teammates and fans again and excited to play the game.”
Antetokounmpo started with a slow start and scored seven points before the first half, Milwaukee behind a Celtics team impoverished by COVID 35-22. He shook any remaining rust with 17 points in the third point, then added another 12 as Boston took a 13-point lead with five minutes of play.
“He’s a guy who likes his repetitions, touches and feels he gets.” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “It took him halfway to knock down the salt nets, but he had a great second half and I’m really impressed with him.”
Boston had only eight players available after putting Dennis Schroder in protocol earlier on Saturday, but took control of most of the game after Jaylen Brown, who scored 14 of his 25 points in the first quarter. Jayson Tatum also scored 25 for Boston, who led by 19 goals.
Milwaukee cut the deficit to one when Middleton knocked down 3 with 3:39 remaining in third. But the Celtics responded with five innings and opened the fourth with an 8-0 lead, including six from Parker, who converted a three-point game to make it 102-90 with 10:15 to play.
Portis’s shot with 8 minutes left was the start of the Bucks attack. They equalized the game at 111 when Antetokounmpo scored and equalized a foul with 1:26 remaining. He missed the free kick and Brown made a couple on the other side to put Boston back in front.
But Wes Matthews buried a 3 for an 114-113 lead with 30.3 seconds left, and the Bucks continued.
“I think we can only climb from here,” said Celtics goalkeeper Payton Richard. “We are learning how we will finish the matches. So for us, we should take it as a good thing. We are growing, so we will eventually be able to reach that area and then we will be able to take care of it. ”
WINNING WAYS IN
Saturday was the first time in Matthews’s career that he played a home game for Christmas. It was even more special because he came to his state and only a few days after his grandmother died. She was supposed to have been in the game, which would be her first since the start of the pandemic.
“She certainly showed up, however, or not,” said Matthews, who with his nine points on Saturday now has 31 in three games since returning from COVID-19 protocols.
“He has been very good to us since he came back,” said Budenholzer. “He has a big impact on our victory.”
FULL STRENGTH
Along with Antetokounmpo, the Bucks also welcomed quarterback Bobby Portis and guard Donte DiVincenzo. Portis was put on protocol on December 19, four days after DiVincenzo, who had not played since suffering a left foot injury during last season’s playoffs.
One player was still in the pre-match injury report: center Brook Lopez, who is recovering from back surgery.
“It was weird,” Said the Bucks keeper, Jrue Holiday. “It was difficult to do the layout because we did not have enough people and now it was crowded.”
Antetokounmpo played 30 minutes on Saturday, while Portis scored 16 points in 22 minutes and DiVincenzo added three in 15 minutes.
ADVICE
To help complete their impoverished list, the Celtics signed 10-day contracts with Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle on Saturday morning. … The Bucks are 5-3 all the time on Christmas Day, including a 3-0 score in Milwaukee. The Celtics fell to 15-20 of all time in Christmas Day matches.
NEXT
Celtics: In Minnesota on Monday.
Bucks: In Orlando on Tuesday.
