The city continues relations with C&S Engineers at Massena International Airport | St. Lawrence County
MASSENA A company that has helped the city with projects for several years at Massena International Airport will continue to do so for the next five years.
Massena City Council unanimously approved the retention of C&S Engineers for airport planning services, environmental consulting services, financial consulting services, and political engagement, community involvement, and public relations.
The contract meets a requirement of the Federal Aviation Administration that all airports have a contract consulting firm for projects.
They have done all the work since I was here, said city supervisor Steven D. OShaughnessy. It is not like an offer for a specific job. It’s just a matter of when we need them.
City officials had formally requested expressions of interest and qualifications for professional services of qualified airport consulting firms. The services will assist the city with the development and improvement of the airport.
These services may include general consulting services; preparation and administration of applications and documents required for FAA grant funding; planning services as required by the city; environmental permitting services for proposed projects; engineering design and other services as required by the city; construction administration, inspection and testing services during construction projects; and attending meetings as required by the city.
Mr. OShaughnessy said C&S Engineers has assisted with engineering for a range of improvements to the airport, including runways, platforms and hangars.
If a project comes up, they will make sure the FAA has all the information they need, he said. Each year, we have a list called the CIP, the Capital Improvement Plan. The FAA goes through a list of what we might need next year, two years, five years. They have several different projects that were planned two years to carry out the engineering. One of them is the airport runway 529. This is the big runway. They decided instead of just fixing it, they would replace it. Thus they bring this to the attention of the FAAs.
Mr OShaughnessy said C&S Engineers also works with government officials on airport projects.
Advisor Thomas C. Miller said C&S Engineers also contributes to the community.
They are also dedicated to this community because they donate to firefighters, he said. They make a good donation to the fire department, so they are definitely with the town of Massena.
