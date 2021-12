10 best national news of 2021

2021 was a wild year for real estate, and the Chicago Agent covered it all, from defending the COVID era and court rulings to sketching change within major national firms. Take a look at which stories from the year aroused the most interest in our readers.

In June, the housing market appeared to be cooling according to a report by Redfin. The failure of Australian real estate agents to use the proper punctuation marks in a Facebook post could cost him tens of thousands of dollars, according to a report in The New York Times.

According to the Fannie Maes poll for the feeling of buying a home in May, Americans believed it was a much better time to sell a home than to buy one.

In early 2021, the Houzz Kitchen trend study in the US found that homeowners wanted extra storage, integrated organization, island appliances, and bright colors in their kitchens.

“Land conservation and agriculture communities need to come together and let Congress know how vital a similar kind of exchange is to the future of our land and that it must continue,” wrote special contributor Dan Wagner. Last month, @properties announced its plan to buy Christies International real estate and expand internationally. It’s great news for Chicago-based brokerage.

The real estate community is still reacting to the news that Zillow is ending its iBuyer service, Zillow Offers, and is cutting roughly a quarter of its workforce. Swanepoel Power 200 ranked the leaders from all sectors of the residential real estate industry based on three months of research and more than 400 hours of analysis. The list included Richard Barton, Gary Keller and Bob Goldberg. In April, the Midwest real estate data listing service introduced a new feature that aims to make accessing private listings easier and faster.

Throughout 2021, the country anxiously awaited all the news regarding the nationwide deportation moratorium. And in June, the Supreme Court decided to end that moratorium sooner than expected in a ruling which the NAR called a “massive victory for property rights.” The decision became our most read national news last year.

